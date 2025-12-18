G2 Winter 2026 Reports Highlight CivilGEO’s Strong Market Presence

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CivilGEO ’s engineering software suite, including GeoSTORM GeoHECRAS , and GeoHECHMS, continues to stand out as a dependable choice in G2’s Winter 2026 Reports. The results reinforce the confidence engineering teams around the world place in CivilGEO for accurate stormwater, hydraulic, and hydrologic modeling.G2 is a leading business solution review platform that provides vital performance metrics to help market leaders, investors, and professionals make informed software-related decisions. G2’s quarterly reports feature accurate analytics, detailed product comparisons, and user reviews, highlighting top software products across diverse business sectors.G2 Winter 2026 Reports at a Glance:- CivilGEO’s software suite appears in 47 G2 reports across a variety of indexes.- The company earned 32 badges across relevant product lines and market segments.- GeoSTORM earned four High Performer badges in the Winter 2026 G2 GridReports, maintaining a consistently high standing across important evaluation categories.- GeoHECRAS received three Leader badges in:i. GridReport for Civil Engineering Designii. GridReport for CADiii. Small-Business GridReport for Civil Engineering Design- GeoHECHMS earned a Momentum Leader badge in the Momentum GridReport for Civil Engineering Design, along with several High Performer and Best Support badges across multiple categories.CivilGEO Software Product Spotlights:GeoSTORM was awarded four High Performer badges across multiple G2 categories, highlighting its strong fit for stormwater modeling within CAD- and GIS-integrated workflows. Users continue to note its accurate hydrologic analysis, scenario management, and automated reporting, which help save time on both urban and rural drainage projects.“GeoSTORM helped us move from switching between different tools to relying on one platform for drainage design, watershed planning, and report preparation. It has noticeably reduced our modeling time, and the 24/7 support ensures we rarely hit roadblocks during projects,” said Rami Okasha, Bridge Engineer at TranSystems Corporation, Kansas City, Missouri.GeoHECRAS received multiple leader badges, along with a Momentum Leader and two Regional Leader recognitions, including a leader position in the GridReport for Civil Engineering Design. Users highlight its reliability for river and floodplain analysis and appreciate the significant productivity gains on complex HEC-RAS projects.GeoHECHMS earned a Momentum Leader badge and several others this quarter and continues to gain traction among engineering teams involved in hydrologic modeling. The software maintained strong rankings for its dependable rainfall-runoff computations, efficient basin modeling, and streamlined workflows that support both standard and advanced HEC-HMS studies.CivilGEO’s Focus Areas:- Faster Project Turnaround: Engineering teams across industries have reported a significant time reduction in modeling, simulation, and developing engineering reports.- Practical Engineering Workflows: CivilGEO software prioritizes features civil engineers use frequently, such as CAD integration, scenario management, and automated reporting.- Customer-driven Updates: CivilGEO recognizes the importance of frequent version releases that address common yet critical customer issues and enhance performance across all CivilGEO’s software products.About CivilGEO, Inc.:CivilGEO, Inc. is a privately held company headquartered in Madison, WI, with additional offices in Canada, South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific Region. It is a leading provider of civil engineering software, which has been designed to meet the highest performance standards held by civil engineering consulting firms and government agencies worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.