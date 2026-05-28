Phoenix-area Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (May 29-June 1)

PHOENIX – Closures or lane restrictions for improvement projects are scheduled along some Phoenix-area freeways this weekend (May 29-June 1), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Drivers should allow extra travel time and use detour routes as needed for these weekend freeway restrictions:

Southbound State Route 51 closed between Indian School Road and Interstate 10 from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (June 1) for pavement improvement project. Southbound on-ramps closed at Glendale Avenue, Bethany Home Road and Highland Avenue. Southbound drivers exiting SR 51 at Indian School Road should expect delays. Detours: Southbound detour routes include Seventh and 24th streets. Consider using southbound Interstate 17 as an alternate freeway route to reach downtown Phoenix and Sky Harbor Airport.

Northbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) closed between the Interstate 10 interchange and Indian School Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (June 1) for Loop 101/I-10 interchange improvement project. Detours: Consider using northbound 91st or 99th avenues to reach Loop 101 via Indian School Road or options farther north. Northbound Interstate 17 to westbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) is an option for westbound I-10 travelers heading to the Northwest Valley.

Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) narrowed to two lanes in both directions between Shea Boulevard and Princess Drive from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (June 1). On- and off-ramps in both directions closed at times between those two points. Budget extra time. Note: Consider using Interstate 17 as an alternate north-south freeway route.

Loop 303 eastbound closed overnight between 43rd Avenue and Interstate 17 from 9 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday (May 30) and from 9 p.m. Saturday to 8 a.m. Sunday (May 31) for Loop 303 widening and interchange project. Overnight eastbound Loop 303 closures between 43rd Avenue and I-17 also will occur nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning Monday evening and ending Saturday morning (June 1-6). Detour: Take northbound 43rd Avenue to eastbound Dove Valley Road to reach I-17. Note: Northbound I-17 will be narrowed to three lanes between Dixileta Drive and Loop 303/Sonoran Desert Drive from 4:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday (May 31). The northbound I-17 off-ramp at Loop 303/Sonoran Desert Drive will remain open.

State Route 347 intersection at Riggs Road closed intermittently for up to 15 minutes at a time from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday (May 31) for utility and traffic signal work to prepare for the SR 347 Improvement Project beginning this summer. Budget extra time.

Restriction schedules are subject to change due to inclement weather or other factors. ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region.

Most improvement projects are currently funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004. Voters also approved Proposition 479 in November 2024, extending the existing half-cent tax to fund future transportation projects in the Phoenix region.

Reminder: Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at AZ511.gov, the az511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or by calling 511.