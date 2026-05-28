Retirement Party - Jamie Downs & Victoria Wiebe
Please join us in wishing Jamie Downs (Health Department Director) and Victoria Wiebe (Health Department) a happy retirement and thank them for their years of service!
The party will be held in the Butler County Community Building located at 206 N Griffith St, El Dorado, Kansas, 67042, from 2 PM to 4 PM Friday, June 19th.
Snacks and refreshments will be provided.
*The honorees request no gifts. Just your presence!*
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