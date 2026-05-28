UM hosts Macau Symposium on Epigenomics, Multi Omics and Precision Medicine

MACAU, May 28 - The Faculty of Health Sciences (FHS) at the University of Macau (UM), in collaboration with PTM BIO, a biotechnology company in Hangzhou, hosted the Macau Symposium on Epigenomics, Multi Omics and Precision Medicine. The event brought together leading 50 researchers and industry experts from Macao, Hong Kong, and the Chinese mainland to discuss the latest advances in multi-omics technologies and their applications in precision medicine, injecting new momentum into the innovative development of life sciences and medical research in the region.

The forum featured keynote presentations by several distinguished scholars and industry professionals. Among them, Dean Chuxia Deng, Associate Professor Terence Poon Chuen Wai, and Assistant Professor Ding Xiaofan from UM FHS spoke on tumour biology, proteomics, and the applications of precision medicine, respectively. Their presentations showcased the faculty’s research capabilities and international influence in these fields.

Cheng Zhongyi, CEO of PTM BIO, gave a presentation on ‘Novel Lysine Acylation-Driven Precision Medicine 2.0’, exploring its potential applications in the elucidation of disease mechanisms and in drug development. Fang Lei, professor at the Medicine School of Nanjing University, focused on proteomics-driven target identification and drug discovery, and provided an in-depth analysis of the relationship between gene expression regulation and disease progression. Wen Zhuoqian, associate professor at Sun Yat-sen University School of Medicine, highlighted the critical role of protein homeostasis in drug resistance in acute myeloid leukaemia. In addition, Gao Liangliang, a postdoctoral fellow at UM FHS, and several experts from PTM BIO presented innovative applications of multi-omics technology platforms and their practical implementation in clinical research.

During the symposium, attendees engaged in lively discussions on a variety of cutting-edge topics, including epigenomics, genomics, transcriptomics, and proteomics. They also exchanged views on the potential applications of multi-omics technologies in the treatment of diseases such as cancer and metabolic disorders.

The symposium was chaired by Shen Hanming, associate dean of UM FHS. In his closing remarks, Prof Shen noted that multi-omics technologies are rapidly transforming biomedical research and driving the translation of basic research into clinical applications, thereby enabling more precise and personalised solutions for disease diagnosis, treatment, and prevention. He added that the forum not only served as an important platform for sharing the latest research outcomes, but also as a bridge promoting deeper integration between academia and industry.