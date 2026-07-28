IAM urges public to stop consumption of a loose-packed dried lily bulb product found to contain excessive amount of heavy metal

MACAU, July 28 - The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) has found that a loose-packed dried lily bulb product available on the market contained an excessive amount of the heavy metal cadmium during routine sample testing of food. IAM has immediately followed up on the issue and ordered the involved business to stop selling the affected product. Members of the public are urged to stop eating it.

The involved sample of loose-packed dried lily bulb was collected from Agência Comercial “Lung Fat” located in Rua da Praia do Manduco, Macao. According to the test results, the calculated cadmium content in the dried food sample was 0.536 ppm, exceeding the standard stipulated in Macao’s Administrative Regulation “Maximum Limits of Heavy Metal Contaminants in Food”.

Cadmium is a heavy metal pollutant. Intake of cadmium over an extended period of time may cause chronic poisoning, damaging kidney functions in the human body. Analysis of the cadmium content in the involved sample indicated that the risk of adverse health effects was low under standard dietary exposure.

IAM urges members of the sector and the public who possess the relevant product to immediately stop supplying or eating it. Meanwhile, IAM reminds consumers to maintain a balanced diet to avoid excessive intake of pollutants.