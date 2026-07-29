Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macao Conduct Joint Investment Promotion in Beijing to Drive Synergistic Development between State-owned Enterprises and Greater Bay Area Industries

MACAU, July 29 - The Department of Commerce of Guangdong Province, the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (hereinafter referred to as "IPIM") of the Macao SAR, and InvestHK jointly organised a business matching conference on industrial and capital collaboration between state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and investment institutions and Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) in Beijing on 27 July. The event aimed to promote deep exchange and co-operation between SOEs and investment institutions, GBA funds, and innovative industrial projects, having attracted approximately 150 representatives from SOEs and investment institutions, as well as GBA funds and cutting-edge industrial projects, the conference successfully facilitated the alignment and synergistic development between SOEs and GBA industries.

Cross-Regional Resource Synergy Deepens Regional Co-operation

During the conference, Zhu Xiaojun, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Commerce of Guangdong Province; Larry Leong, Director of IPIM; and Cathy Li, Acting Deputy Commissioner for the Development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area of the Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Bureau of the HKSAR Government, respectively shared insights on the development advantages and investment policies of the GBA. Larry Leong introduced the participating enterprises to the unique advantages of Macao's "One Country, Two Systems" policy and its status as a China-Portuguese-speaking countries (PSCs) platform. He stated that IPIM will strengthen synergistic co-operation with relevant state ministries and peer institutions across the GBA to help SOEs capitalise on policy dividends, allowing them to fully leverage Macao’s function as a "precise connector" for China-PSCs co-operation, so as to seize new opportunities and achieve new growth. The event also featured roadshows and interactive exchange sessions for cutting-edge GBA industrial projects, further deepening the connections between SOEs and GBA businesses and institutions, while promoting regional industrial synergy and project implementation.

Expanding Platforms for Regional Co-operation to Consolidate Joint Greater Bay Area Development

Following a joint promotion event focusing on semiconductors and integrated circuits held in Suzhou this May, this event represents another promotional seminar targeted at SOEs and investment institutions and jointly organised by the commerce departments of Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macao. It aims to provide an in-depth exchange and industrial matching platform for enterprises, combining forces to drive economic prosperity and industrial upgrading in the GBA.

Expanding Fields of Diversified Co-operation and Deepening Industrial Chain Linkages

On the same day, the "Zhuhai & Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin Electronic Information and New Materials Industry Investment Promotion and Matching Meeting" was held. Co-organised by the Zhuhai Investment Service Agency and the Industrial Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin, and supported by IPIM, the meeting comprehensively presented and publicised the business environment and industrial support policies of Macao, Zhuhai, and Hengqin to SOEs. The event attracted over 60 representatives from SOEs and Beijing-based businesses. Through the investment promotion and symposium exchanges, the event helped align SOEs with related sectors and facilitate synergistic growth, aiming to attract electronic information and new material enterprises, among others, to establish their presence.

During their stay in Beijing, IPIM representatives also visited some of the local biopharmaceutical enterprises, introducing Macao’s investment and business environment, and exchanging views on potential Big Health co-operation projects between Beijing and Macao. This exchange has laid a solid foundation for future co-operation in fields such as pharmaceutical R&D, industry incubation, and market expansion.

IPIM continues to build efficient platforms for investment promotion to facilitate the flow and agglomeration of capital, technology, and talent, making positive contributions to the economic development of the GBA and the whole nation. Meanwhile, by leveraging Macao’s unique advantages as a China-PSCs co-operation platform and the "One Country, Two Systems" framework, IPIM helps to deepen co-operation between Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macao businesses and SOEs, working hand-in-hand to promote the high-quality development of the regional economy.