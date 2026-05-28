UM Faculty of Science and Technology marks restructuring with gala dinner

MACAU, May 28 - The Faculty of Science and Technology (FST) at the University of Macau (UM) hosted the ‘One to Three, and Beyond’ Celebration Gala Dinner on 27 May. Nearly 300 guests, including industry leaders, corporate executives, government representatives, and faculty and students from the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, attended the event to mark the start of a new chapter for the faculty.

Starting from 1 August this year, UM FST will be restructured and reorganised into three distinct entities—the Faculty of Information Science and Computing, the Faculty of Engineering, and the Faculty of Science. Yonghua Song, rector of UM, said that the restructuring of FST represents a pivotal milestone in the university’s development. The newly established Faculty of Information Science and Computing and Faculty of Engineering will extend their operations to Hengqin. This strategic move will enhance research, innovation, and talent development, and is closely aligned with national development plans for the Greater Bay Area and the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin. Song added that with its two campuses, UM will accelerate the translation of research into practical applications, thereby injecting new momentum into the region’s high-quality development.

Xu Cheng-Zhong, dean of UM FST, gave an overview of the faculty’s growth and transformation over the past 37 years. He noted that FST has not only fulfilled its mission of cultivating science and technology talent for Macao, but has also evolved from a teaching-focused faculty into one that leads through innovation. He added that the three newly established faculties will continue to uphold the spirit of seeking truth, acting with pragmatism, and pursuing innovation. These faculties will focus on key research areas, including artificial intelligence, robotics, and microelectronics, through new platforms such as the Institute of Artificial Intelligence and Brain Sciences, thereby integrating more deeply into the national innovation system.

Lam Kam Seng Peter, chair of the UM University Council, also attended the gala dinner. Rui Martins, vice rector of UM, and Kou Kun Pang, associate professor in the UM Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, spoke about the development and journey of FST. Distinguished alumni, including U Seng Pan, director of the Macao International Science and Technology Industry Centre, as well as founder, chairman, and CEO of Hanlinhao Technology, and Wu Fei, Qiushi Distinguished Professor at Zhejiang University, shared how UM FST had shaped their careers. Tam Iek Wang, a graduating student from the UM Department of Electromechanical Engineering, also gave a speech on behalf of the students.

In addition, UM FST held a series of talks, as well as the Dean’s Honours List Awards Presentation and Project Exhibition. The exhibition showcased over 60 innovative research projects, including final-year projects from undergraduate students and master’s thesis projects. During the awards ceremony, FST also presented appreciation awards to 20 leading enterprises in the Greater Bay Area, in recognition of their long-standing support in providing internship opportunities for the university and the faculty, facilitating experiential learning, and promoting the integration of industry and academia.