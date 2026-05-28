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The Magistrates Retirement Fund (MRF) is pleased to announce the publication of its Fiscal Year 2025 Annual Report. This year’s report offers a clear and approachable look at the Fund’s financial standing, membership activity, and accomplishments throughout the year.

The FY 2025 report highlights the Fund’s continued work to provide a stable and well-managed retirement system for Chief Magistrate Judges across Georgia. It includes updated financial information, trends shaping the Fund’s operations, and key developments from July 2024 through June 2025.

Key features of the FY 2025 Annual Report include:

Financial Snapshot: A breakdown of revenues, expenses, and the Fund’s overall financial position.

A breakdown of revenues, expenses, and the Fund’s overall financial position. Investment & Contribution Trends: Updated analysis of contributions, benefit payments, and investment performance over the past year.

Updated analysis of contributions, benefit payments, and investment performance over the past year. Financial Statements: Long-term data showing the Fund’s growth and continued fiscal strength.

Long-term data showing the Fund’s growth and continued fiscal strength. Retiree Benefit Updates: Details on the Cost-of-Living Adjustments (COLAs) applied in July 2024 and January 2025.

Details on the Cost-of-Living Adjustments (COLAs) applied in July 2024 and January 2025. Year-in-Review Highlights: Notable operational achievements and activity from the fiscal year.

We encourage members, retirees, and stakeholders to review the full report to stay current on the Fund’s operations and future initiatives.

The FY 2025 Annual Report is now available online in the Financial Statements section.

For questions or additional information, please contact the Fund office at 770-228-8461.