At the May 2026 Board meeting, the Magistrates Retirement Fund Board of Commissioners approved a 1.5% Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) effective July 1, 2026, for all current and future retirees receiving benefits from the Fund.

Key Updates

Retiree Benefits

Current retirees will see the 1.5% COLA increase reflected in their payment issued at the end of July 2026.

Retirees who wish to adjust their federal or state tax withholding in response to this increase should complete the Income Tax Withholding Change Form (PDF, 433.74 KB) and return it to the Fund as soon as possible.

Submission options include:

Fax: 770-412-1236

Email: [email protected]

Mail: 1210 Greenbelt Drive, Griffin, GA 30224

Active Member Updates

The salary caps for active, full-time members have also increased by 1.5% effective July 1, 2026. Salary Affidavits for part-time members are also effective July 1, 2026.

Because county salary caps are used in determining certain member contribution calculations, some members may see an increase in their monthly dues amount in addition to the statutory contribution percentage increase established under Senate Bill 261.

Member Notices

Members will receive individualized dues notices reflecting their updated dues rates closer to July 1, 2026.

Chief Magistrates and payroll personnel should review payroll deduction procedures and internal administrative processes to ensure updated deductions are implemented in a timely manner.

Related Information

On May 11, 2026, Governor Brian Kemp signed Senate Bill 261 into law, amending provisions relating to member contributions, retirement benefit calculations, and service credit limitations for the Magistrates Retirement Fund. Please refer to the MRF update (SB 261 Signed Into Law | Changes Effective 7/1/2026) for additional information regarding SB 261.