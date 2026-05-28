On May 11, 2026, Governor Brian Kemp signed Senate Bill 261 into law. The legislation includes several updates to the Magistrates Retirement Fund, effective July 1, 2026.

MRF SB 261 Signed.jpg

Member Contribution Changes

Effective July 1, 2026, the required member contribution rate will increase from 3.42% to 4.0%.

Full-Time Chief Magistrates

Member contributions for full-time Chief Magistrates will be calculated as follows:

(County Salary Cap × 4%) ÷ 12

Part-Time Chief Magistrates

Member contributions for part-time Chief Magistrates will be calculated as follows:

(Annual Salary from Prior Calendar Year × 4%) ÷ 12

For purposes of the Magistrates Retirement Fund, judges who serve as both Chief Magistrate and Probate Judge, as well as part-time Chief Magistrates, are classified under the part-time contribution provision to ensure contribution rules are applied consistently.

If a part-time judge’s salary exceeds the established county salary cap, the county cap calculation will apply.

Retirement Benefit Calculation

Effective for retirements on or after July 1, 2026, the retirement benefit accrual rate will increase from 4% to 5% of average final monthly compensation for each year of creditable service.

This change does not apply retroactively to members already retired prior to July 1, 2026.

Service Credit Cap Increase

The maximum years of service used in calculating retirement benefits will increase from 20 years to 28 years.

This change allows members to accrue up to an additional two terms toward their retirement benefit calculation.

Additional Information

Chief Magistrates and payroll personnel should review payroll deduction procedures and administrative processes to ensure the updated contribution rates are implemented effective July 1, 2026.

Members will receive individualized dues notices reflecting their new dues rates closer to July 1, 2026.

Separately, the Board of Commissioners approved a 1.5% Cost-of-Living-Adjustment (COLA) effective July 1, 2026. Please refer to the MRF Update (MRF Board Approves 1.5% COLA Increase) for additional information.