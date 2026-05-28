Anže Kopitar – a Slovenian ice hockey legend

SLOVENIA, May 28 - As the first Slovenian in the NHL, the long-time captain of the Los Angeles Kings and a two-time Stanley Cup winner, he has left an indelible mark on world of ice hockey over more than two decades. Through his playing style, character and values, he has become a symbol of sporting excellence and fair play, and one of the most recognisable figures in Slovenian sport. More at slovenia.si

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