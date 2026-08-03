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Upgrades to the Virtual Archival Reading Room

SLOVENIA, August 3 - Although the appearance of the virtual reading room remains the same, we have thoroughly upgraded several key functionalities behind the scenes to further enhance the user experience.

As part of the upgrades, we have improved and optimized the search engine for faster and more accurate results, and significantly simplified the ordering process. We integrated new viewers for various types of archival records— from image and text documents to spatial data, databases, e-mail, and document management systems. We have also developed an AI-based virtual assistant to help you search for information about archival records, which will be available soon. At the same time, we have expanded our offerings and increased the number of virtual exhibitions.

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Upgrades to the Virtual Archival Reading Room

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