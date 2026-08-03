Matej Grum appointed Acting Director of the Metrology Institute of the Republic of Slovenia

SLOVENIA, August 3 - The new management will continue the Institute's work with a clear focus on professional excellence, quality, open cooperation and the further development of Slovenia's metrology system. Particular emphasis will be placed on ensuring a reliable metrology infrastructure, the effective performance of scientific and legal metrology tasks, the assessment of the conformity of precious metal articles, and strengthening cooperation with domestic and international partners.

Matej Grum holds a university degree in mechanical engineering and a master's degree, and has more than 25 years of experience in metrology. He joined the Metrology Institute of the Republic of Slovenia in 1997, where he has served as Head of the Mass Laboratory, Head of the Mass and Volume Department and, since 2008, Head of the Physical Measurements Department.

Throughout his career, he has led the development and implementation of the activities of the National Metrology Laboratory, legal metrology, accredited laboratory and certification services, as well as the preparation of metrology legislation. He has also gained extensive experience in quality management systems and cooperation with accreditation bodies.

He actively participates in the work of international metrology organisations, representing Slovenia in European Association of National Metrology Institutes (EURAMET), The European Cooperation in Legal Metrology (WELMEC) and International Organization of Legal Metrology (OIML), where he contributes to the development of European and international technical policies and guidance. He is a member of the WELMEC Executive Committee and serves as Slovenia's representative on the European Commission Committee on Measuring Instruments. He has also coordinated or participated in several European metrology research projects under the European Metrology Research Programme (EMRP), European Metrology Programme for Innovation and Research (EMPIR) and European Partnership on Metrology (EPM) programmes.

He is a regular speaker at professional conferences in Slovenia and abroad and is the author of numerous technical and scientific publications in the field of metrology. In his work, he is committed to the development of a modern, professionally excellent and internationally connected metrology system that ensures accurate and reliable measurements in support of industry, science and the protection of the public interest.