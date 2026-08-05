Nearly €44 million in EU funding allocated to electric vehicle purchase incentives

SLOVENIA, August 5 - No additional funding will be allocated to the current public call due to limited available resources. The call will close once the total value of submitted applications reaches the available budget: €25,604,648 for private individuals and €8,000,000 for businesses and self-employed applicants. At present, all Climate Fund resources allocated for electric vehicle incentives have been committed. These funds were made available under Measure 2.2 – Zero-emission vehicles and charging and refuelling infrastructure for zero-emission vehicles, in accordance with the current Climate Fund Expenditure Programme for 2025–2028.

In previous years, electric vehicle incentives were financed not only through the national Climate Fund but also through the EU Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF), which concluded in May 2026. Between 2024 and 2026, a total of €43.9 million in RRF funding was allocated to electric vehicle incentives. EU funding therefore represented a significant share of public support for e-mobility. Going forward, however, such incentives will need to rely exclusively on national funding sources, which are considerably more limited. This requires careful planning and the efficient use of public funds.

At this stage, it is not yet possible to provide information on the conditions, available budget or publication timeline of future public calls. Any further funding for electric vehicle incentives will primarily depend on the adoption of a new Climate Fund Expenditure Programme, which the Government of the Republic of Slovenia is expected to consider in autumn 2026.

Should a new public call be published, it is expected that the current practice will continue, allowing electric vehicles purchased before the publication of the call to remain eligible for support, provided they meet all requirements set out in the call.

We recognise that information on the availability of purchase incentives is important for prospective buyers of electric vehicles. We will therefore publish relevant updates as soon as they become available. We encourage interested applicants to regularly follow the latest mobility support schemes on the Borzen website.