Convergetics Science Center Uncovers the MultiSpace: A Proposed Physical Structure for Quantum Mechanics

Warped Milky Way MultiSpace Book Front MultiSpace Book Back Cover

The MultiSpace Reality places quantum mechanics inside a hierarchy of real spaces beyond our everyday 3D world

Einstein said a problem cannot be solved at the level at which it was created. Quantum mechanics' missing physical structure was created in our universe. This work explores a solution in MultiSpace.” — Gene Alexandrescu

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For more than a century, quantum mechanics has delivered extraordinary predictive power while remaining conceptually incomplete. It functions like a brilliant brain without a clearly identified physical structure: it calculates, predicts, and astonishes, yet leaves foundational questions unresolved.Superposition, entanglement, and the measurement problem are often treated as intrinsic features of the theory. At the same time, quantum mechanics is formulated in abstract mathematical spaces that appear disconnected from directly observable physical reality.The Convergetics Science Center announces the publication of MultiSpace : The Missing Physical Structure of Quantum Mechanics, by Gene Alexandrescu. The book follows Multispace Foundations of Reality and represents the outcome of more than two decades of independent theoretical research.Opening the MultiSpace series, this first volume introduces MultiSpace Reality : a proposed framework in which observed reality emerges from a layered architecture of interconnected spaces. Extending Minkowski’s unification of space and time, the work explores the possibility that quantum and classical phenomena unfold across a hierarchy of orthogonal and quasi-orthogonal spaces, nested within a larger structure referred to as the omnispace.Within this framework, the familiar universe can be viewed as one local (“soli”) reality embedded in a broader MultiSpace structure. Complex and imaginary dimensions are interpreted as corresponding to real, orthogonal three-dimensional spaces, with complex numbers serving as bridges between them. In this interpretation, quantum state spaces may be understood as physically meaningful domains rather than purely abstract constructs.From this perspective, quantum phenomena such as superposition and entanglement can be reinterpreted as structural consequences of systems extending across multiple spaces. The measurement problem is approached as a transition between these domains rather than a breakdown of physical description.The MultiSpace framework does not seek to replace quantum mechanics; rather, it aims to situate it within a more explicit physical architecture.The book develops its proposal across multiple domains:* Mathematics: introducing a Multispace Algebra intended to connect mathematical structures across domains.* Physics: examining wave–particle duality, the nature of elementary particles, and extensions of spacetime concepts.* Cosmology: outlining the Cosmhole Hypothesis and a theory of decaying universes, with interpretations of galactic warps and nebular observations.* Geology: exploring the Expanding Earth model as a potential large-scale manifestation of MultiSpace dynamics.* Observer perspective: considering the role of the observer within the proposed structure of reality.Written for physicists, philosophers of science, and mathematically inclined readers, MultiSpace: The Missing Physical Structure of Quantum Mechanics presents both a technical framework and a broader conceptual proposal aimed at reexamining the foundations of physical reality.About the AuthorGene Alexandrescu is the founder and president of the Convergetics Science Center and has a multidisciplinary background in theoretical research.

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