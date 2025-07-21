Convergetics Science rewrites mathematics, physics, cosmology, and geology in book 'Multispace Foundationals of Reality'

Book Front Cover Book Back Cover Milky Way galaxy is warped on another universe

The author redefines our understanding of reality by exploring the overlooked insights of scientists Hermann Minkowski, Rafael Bombelli, and Samuel Warren Carey

There is an important gap in our physical picture of the world, at a level which ought to bridge the submicroscopic world of quantum physics to the macroworld of classical physics.” — Sir Roger Penrose

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In "Multispace Foundationals of Reality: Rewriting Fundamental Sciences," the author embarks on a transformative journey to reshape our understanding of reality by building on the visionary yet underappreciated ideas of three pioneering scientists: Hermann Minkowski, Rafael Bombelli, and Samuel Warren Carey.Minkowski's profound insight that reality comprises infinite spaces forms the book's core, a concept that remains a mystery to modern science and challenges the singular spacetime view popularized by Einstein. Alexandrescu advances this framework, revealing how reality is a nested "omnispace" of interconnected universes, with implications for cosmology's Theory of Decaying Universes and the hidden structures behind phenomena like warped galaxies and cosmic holes.Delving into mathematics , the book reinterprets Bombelli's "wild thought" of imaginary and complex numbers, demonstrating their physical reality as gateways to orthogonal "quantum" spaces where elementary particles reside, bridging gaps in quantum mechanics and resolving paradoxes noted by thinkers like Sir Roger Penrose.In physics, it explores multispace algebra, orthogonal and quasi-orthogonal spaces, and the wave-particle duality, while rewriting Maxwell's equations and the speed of light in this expanded context.Turning to Earth sciences, Alexandrescu revives Carey's dismissed Expanding Earth Model by providing a cosmological mechanism rooted in the multiverse, explaining planetary growth, earthquakes as expansion evidence, and Earth's historical phases from an unchanging sphere to its current eroding, expanding state—drawing on real-world examples like surface cracks in New York, Montreal, Berlin, Melbourne, and Japan.Supported by cosmic-scale validations from observations of the Milky Way's warp, polar ring galaxies, and nebulae like Orion and Carina, the book extends to geology's planetary processes and a sobering prognosis on Earth's future, forecasting continued growth over billions of years.Through Convergetics Science Center, Alexandrescu not only honors these trailblazers but propels their legacies forward, urging a paradigm shift across four disciplines: mathematics, physics, cosmology, and geology. This work is essential for anyone seeking to unravel the multispace structure of existence, from the submicroscopic to the cosmic, and confront the profound mysteries that define our reality.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.