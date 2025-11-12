New Book Explores Reality Through the Lens of Mathematics, Physics, Cosmology, and Geology

From tiniest particles to galaxies, new research suggests reality may span infinite, interconnected spaces

Minkowski's transformative discovery was misunderstood for 117 years—until now.” — Gene Alexandrescu

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new book titled "Ultimate Secrets of Reality" presents research exploring the structure of reality through concepts in mathematics, physics, cosmology, and geology. The book draws upon historical developments, including Hermann Minkowski’s contributions to the understanding of spacetime, and introduces the theoretical framework of "Omnispace," which models reality as multilayered and interconnected spaces.The publication examines a range of scientific topics:* Mathematics: It discusses traditional and novel approaches to imaginary and complex numbers as bridges between quantum spaces, and introduces the concept of Multispace Algebra for connecting different mathematical domains.* Physics: The book explores theories relevant to wave-particle duality and the nature of elementary particles, reviews modifications to classical equations in light of recent models, and addresses expanded spacetime concepts.* Cosmology: Analysis includes a proposed Theory of Decaying Universes and interpretations of cosmic structures such as the Milky Way’s warp and polar ring galaxies, supported by observations of phenomena in nebulae including Orion and Carina.* Geology: An assessment is presented of Samuel Warren Carey’s Expanding Earth Model and related cosmological mechanisms, with discussion of planetary growth and geological events in that context.* Human Sciences: The author discusses interdisciplinary approaches to understanding souls as real as elementary particles in their own spaces, framing these topics within the proposed Omnispace model."Ultimate Secrets of Reality" seeks to synthesize scientific developments across multiple disciplines, encouraging dialogue among researchers in mathematics, physics, cosmology, geology and related fields. The book is available for purchase via Amazon.About the AuthorThe author is affiliated with the Convergetics Science Center and has a multidisciplinary background in theoretical research. This work builds upon decades of study and highlights historical insights in the ongoing effort to characterize the structure of reality.

