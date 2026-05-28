Eliminating Restrictions on Dancing in Bars and Restaurants

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced a new policy to eliminate outdated restrictions on dancing in bars and restaurants. Effective immediately, the New York State Liquor Authority (SLA) will no longer require applicants to disclose whether dancing will be permitted by patrons or consider questions on the application about patron dancing when reviewing on-premises license applications. This policy change builds on Governor Hochul’s broader efforts to support live performances, arts and entertainment across New York and to modernize policies impacting the state’s nightlife and hospitality industry.

“New York’s hospitality industry is unmatched, and our restaurants, bars and nightlife are a big part of what makes our communities so vibrant,” Governor Hochul said. “By eliminating this antiquated restriction on dancing, we’re making it easier for businesses to succeed and for New Yorkers and visitors alike to experience the energy and excitement that define our state.”

New York State Liquor Authority Chair Lily M. Fan said, “Governor Hochul has made clear that New York should be supporting vibrant communities, thriving small businesses, and a hospitality industry that reflects the way people live and gather today. This change does exactly that. The SLA should be focused on public safety, quality of life, and the overall operation of licensed businesses — not on whether patrons choose to dance. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, we are continuing to remove unnecessary barriers and support the restaurants, bars, and venues that help make New York’s communities dynamic, welcoming, and full of energy. Dancing is good for the soul. Let’s celebrate!”

Key changes under this new policy include:

The SLA will no longer consider responses related to patron dancing when evaluating applications for on-premises liquor licenses.

Applicants will no longer be required to disclose whether patron dancing will be permitted on the Authority’s on-premises license application, method of operation change application, municipal notice form, public interest questionnaire and other related materials.

Applicants may omit or leave blank any such questions without impacting the evaluation of their application.

This policy change applies to all new applications, including those currently under review that have not yet been approved.

New York City Hospitality Alliance Executive Director Andrew Rigie and New York City Hospitality Alliance Counsels Robert Bookman and Max Bookman said, “We commend Governor Hochul and State Liquor Authority Chair Fan for working with the NYC Hospitality Alliance to remove outdated dancing restrictions from the SLA licensing process – a critical step after the historic repeal of the discriminatory cabaret law. This change builds on decades of advocacy to dismantle outdated restrictions on dancing and cultural expression in New York City. New Yorkers and visitors from around the world go out to gather, celebrate, dance, and experience our vibrant nightlife, and this action helps ensure everyone can celebrate and connect more freely and safely.”

Empire State Restaurant and Tavern Association Executive Director Scott Wexler said, "Hallelujah, the State Liquor Authority is calling off the "dancing police" in bars and restaurants in New York. For nearly 100 years since the repeal of Prohibition, operators of restaurants had to get special permission from the Liquor Authority to permit patrons to dance. In what resembled a scene from the movie "Footloose" owners would need to stop their customers from dancing to the jukebox or risk getting shut down. With this common sense change the Liquor Authority is removing the shroud from New Yorkers' dance card - so let's dance!”

New York State Latino Restaurant Bar & Lounge Association President Sandra Jaquez said, “For New York’s minority-owned restaurants, bars, and lounges, music and dancing are central to how our communities gather, celebrate, and support vibrant neighborhoods. We applaud Governor Hochul and Chair Lily Fan for removing outdated restrictions around patron dancing and taking a commonsense step toward modernizing New York’s hospitality rules. This change will help small businesses better serve their customers, strengthen commercial corridors, and continue contributing to the culture and economy of communities across the state.”

New York State Restaurant Association President and CEO Melissa Fleischut said, “Thank you Governor Hochul and the State Liquor Authority for addressing regulatory red tape. Today's decision shows their continued commitment to modernizing and updating the antiquated alcohol laws that make it difficult to open and maintain a restaurant or bar. We look forward to continuing to work with them to help the hospitality industry thrive.”

Licensees that currently have restrictions related to patron dancing may apply to modify their method of operation if they wish to allow dancing at their establishment.

The SLA will continue to review each application based on public convenience and advantage and the overall method of operation, while enforcing all laws and regulations related to noise, disorderly conduct and public safety. Businesses must continue to comply with all applicable municipal laws, regulations or zoning requirements related to dancing, entertainment and use of space.

Additional guidance on this new policy is available on the SLA’s website.