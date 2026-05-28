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North Florida TPO Meetings for June


PUBLIC MEETING NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE NORTH FLORIDA TPO WILL HOLD THE FOLLOWING PUBLIC MEETINGS IN THE MONTH OF JUNE:

Wednesday, June 3

10 a.m.

Technical Advisory Committee

TPO Board Room

Wednesday, June 3

2 p.m.

Citizens Advisory Committee

TPO Board Room

Thursday, June 11

10 a.m.

North Florida TPO Board 

TPO Board Room

 

All meetings will be held at the North Florida TPO office, 980 North Jefferson Street, Jacksonville, unless otherwise noted. Meeting agendas are available on the TPO website:  www.northfloridatpo.com

For     more     information,     call     Jennifer Lott          at     (904)     306-7511     or     email jlott@northfloridatpo.com.  

Public participation is solicited without regard to race, color, national origin, age, sex, religion, disability or family status. Persons who require special accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act or persons who require translation services (free of charge) should contact the persons listed at least seven days prior to the meeting.


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North Florida TPO Meetings for June

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