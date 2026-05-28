North Florida TPO Meetings for June
PUBLIC MEETING NOTICE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE NORTH FLORIDA TPO WILL HOLD THE FOLLOWING PUBLIC MEETINGS IN THE MONTH OF JUNE:
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Wednesday, June 3
10 a.m.
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Technical Advisory Committee
TPO Board Room
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Wednesday, June 3
2 p.m.
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Citizens Advisory Committee
TPO Board Room
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Thursday, June 11
10 a.m.
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North Florida TPO Board
TPO Board Room
All meetings will be held at the North Florida TPO office, 980 North Jefferson Street, Jacksonville, unless otherwise noted. Meeting agendas are available on the TPO website: www.northfloridatpo.com
For more information, call Jennifer Lott at (904) 306-7511 or email jlott@northfloridatpo.com.
Public participation is solicited without regard to race, color, national origin, age, sex, religion, disability or family status. Persons who require special accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act or persons who require translation services (free of charge) should contact the persons listed at least seven days prior to the meeting.
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