UltraGene Ebola: Multiplex qPCR for Outbreak Preparedness

ABL Diagnostics SA

A multiplex qPCR assay designed for Bundibugyo coverage, Ebola species differentiation, validation readiness and regulatory preparedness.

ABL Diagnostics SA (EPA:ABLD)

With UltraGene Ebola, we aim to develop a multiplex qPCR solution supporting Bundibugyo virus coverage, Ebola species differentiation, validation readiness and regulatory preparedness.” — Dr. Sofiane Mohamed, Head of R&D at ABL Diagnostics

WOIPPY, MOSELLE, FRANCE, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ABL Diagnostics (FR001400AHX6 – “ABLD”), an innovative company specialized in microbiology and pathogen sequencing, announces continued progress in the development of its UltraGene qPCR Ebola assay portfolio, designed to support the molecular detection of selected Ebola disease-causing viruses, including Bundibugyo virus.UltraGene Ebola is being developed in response to outbreak-readiness needs expressed by regulatory authorities, public-health agencies and laboratory stakeholders, including molecular detection, Ebola species differentiation, performance evaluation, regulatory preparedness and practical deployment in outbreak settings.Building on its expertise in molecular diagnostics, ABL Diagnostics is developing complementary Ebola detection solutions intended to broaden analytical coverage across selected Ebola disease-causing viruses. This work leverages technologies and know-how associated with the Fast Track Diagnostics product family, including historical expertise in molecular assays targeting Ebola disease associated with Zaire ebolavirus.In parallel, ABL Diagnostics’ R&D teams are developing a new UltraGene multiplex qPCR assay intended to broaden detection coverage to additional Ebola disease-causing viruses, including Bundibugyo virus. Subject to validation, this multiplex approach is designed to support simultaneous detection and differentiation of selected Ebola virus species within a single laboratory qPCR workflow.The UltraGene Ebola assay is currently under development, with performance evaluation studies planned. ABL Diagnostics’ work on Ebola diagnostics forms part of a broader strategy to strengthen preparedness against emerging infectious diseases. This follows previous initiatives such as the development of a syndromic PCR panel including Hantavirus detection, as previously announced by ABL Diagnostics According to the World Health Organization, Ebola disease outbreaks continue to highlight the importance of rapid detection, reliable laboratory confirmation and coordinated public-health response.The current Bundibugyo virus outbreak further reinforces the need for molecular diagnostic tools designed to support Ebola virus detection, species differentiation and outbreak preparedness. In this context, scalable laboratory readiness remains essential to help identify cases early, monitor transmission and support timely containment measures.ABL Diagnostics intends to progress UltraGene Ebola through a structured development pathway covering assay design, analytical validation, clinical performance evaluation where appropriate, and readiness for independent external evaluation.The company’s objective is to generate evidence packages that may support future regulatory interactions, including technical documentation, performance evaluation data, risk management documentation, manufacturing controls and post-market planning, as applicable to the intended use and jurisdiction.By expanding its UltraGene qPCR portfolio, ABL Diagnostics continues to invest in adaptable molecular diagnostic systems for emerging and re-emerging infectious threats. The company’s development strategy is designed to translate outbreak-response needs into practical molecular diagnostic outputs, including target coverage, multiplex differentiation, validation readiness, regulatory documentation and potential deployment planning.“Ebola virus disease remains a critical challenge for global health systems due to viral diversity, outbreak unpredictability and the need for rapid laboratory response. With UltraGene Ebola, we aim to develop a multiplex qPCR solution supporting Bundibugyo virus coverage, Ebola species differentiation, validation readiness and regulatory preparedness. Through this program, we seek to contribute to stronger diagnostic preparedness and outbreak response capacity, subject to validation and applicable regulatory requirements,” said Dr. Sofiane Mohamed, Head of R&D at ABL Diagnostics.Important notice: At this stage, UltraGene Ebola is not claimed to be WHO EUL listed, FDA-authorized, CE-marked or otherwise regulatory cleared. Any future availability or use will be subject to successful validation, completion of applicable regulatory pathways and country-specific requirements.About ABL Diagnostics (ABLD)ABL Diagnostics (ABLD) is an international company that specializes in innovative molecular biology tests and global solutions for its customers:• Molecular polymerase chain reaction (PCR) detection – UltraGene, and• Genotyping by DNA sequencing – DeepChekABL Diagnostics markets its entire product range globally through its own sales team and a network of exclusive distributors active on all continents. ABL Diagnostics' customers are academic clinical pathology laboratories, private reference laboratories and researchers willing to implement innovative and robust microbiological content in constant expansion.ABL Diagnostics has been marketing the products and services of its sister company CDL Pharma since the second half of 2025 through an intra-group strategy agreement.An expanding portfolio of microbiology products:• HIV – Drug resistance testing, including a whole genome kit.• SARS-CoV-2, Tuberculosis, Hepatitis B and C – Advanced Detection Solutions.• Microbiome and taxonomy – 16s/18s RNA-based analyses.• Other viral and bacterial targets – Comprehensive molecular assays.Integrated Solutions:• Real-time syndromic PCR tests• Nadis– Patient Medical Record used in more than 200 hospitals in France for the management of HIV and hepatitis.• MediaChek– Clinical Sample Collection Kits.ABL Diagnostics, headquartered in Woippy, is a public limited company listed on compartment B of the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (Euronext: ABLD – ISIN: FR001400AHX6). These molecular biology products generate recurring revenues and cover one of the largest portfolios of applications in microbiology.

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