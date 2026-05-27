ABL Diagnostics Secures New Global Tenders and Continues to Expand Distribution Network

ABL Diagnostics accelerates international growth with key public contracts and platform-agnostic microbiology solutions across EMEA, Asia, and the US.

WOIPPY, FRANCE, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ABL Diagnostics (FR001400AHX6 – “ABLD”), a leading innovator in molecular diagnostics and infectious disease genotyping solutions, today announces a series of strategic commercial developments secured during the first half of 2026, strengthening its position as a global provider of molecular diagnostics and genotyping software for infectious diseases.International Tender Outcomes and Contract Wins:ABL Diagnostics, alongside its local distribution partners, has secured multiple public tenders and corporate commercial contracts across Europe, Asia, Africa, and North America. These contracts support the adoption of the company’s sequencing-based workflows for HIV and hepatitis management.Key milestones include regional and national public tenders across countries including France, the United States, Spain, Finland, Greece, Türkiye, Moldova, India, and Botswana. The scope of these agreements primarily encompasses:- Targeted Assays: Deployment of specialized kits for HIV genotyping and hepatitis virus characterization (HBV, HCV, HDV).- End-to-End Workflows: Integration of specialized workflows within public hospital laboratories, national reference centers, and private laboratory networks.Individual financial terms of these contracts remain confidential due to local public procurement restrictions. Nevertheless, these agreements represent substantial additional commercial commitments and establish a strong recurring business base for ABL Diagnostics over the coming years, reinforcing the company’s international expansion strategy and long-term growth trajectory.High-Throughput Platform Compatibility:The company continues to deploy its bioinformatics and assay solutions globally under a platform-agnostic model. ABL Diagnostics’ software tools and molecular assays are designed to integrate seamlessly into existing third-party infrastructure.The software ecosystem natively supports data inputs generated from mainstream sequencing systems, including workflows from Illumina, MGI, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Sanger systems. This flexibility allows clinical virology laboratories to implement the DeepChektechnology without incurring capital expenditures for new hardware infrastructure.Market Dynamics and Regulatory Evolution:The clinical integration of sequencing technologies in microbiology continues to expand, driven by epidemiological tracking requirements, antimicrobial resistance (AMR) monitoring, and regional regulatory shifts.- According to Grand View Research, the global infectious disease sequencing market ( https://www.grandviewresearch.com/horizon/statistics/sequencing-market/clinical-investigation/infectious-diseases/global ) was valued at approximately USD 1.9 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.6% through 2030.- In parallel, MarketsandMarkets estimates that the molecular infectious disease testing market ( https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/molecular-infectious-disease-testing.asp ) could grow from USD 11.3 billion in 2026 to more than USD 19 billion by 2031, driven by increasing adoption of molecular and sequencing-based diagnostics for HIV, hepatitis viruses, tuberculosis, antimicrobial resistance, and emerging pathogens.Particularly in Europe, changing regulatory landscapes encourage hospital groups to transition toward standardized, clinically validated commercial In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) solutions over traditional laboratory-developed tests (LDTs). Management believes this structural shift increases the addressable market for ABL Diagnostics' fully integrated portfolio of molecular assays and automated decision-support applications.“The expansion of our international tender wins and distribution footprint validates not only the scientific and technical performance of our solutions, but also the quality of their design, usability, and adaptability to real-world laboratory environments,” stated Dimitri Gonzalez, Head of Diagnostics at ABL Diagnostics.“These achievements demonstrate that our technologies can efficiently support a broad range of laboratories, from low-throughput hospital units to medium- and high-volume reference centers, in both clinical and research settings. Our objective is to provide laboratories with reliable and accessible sequencing workflows that simplify the interpretation of complex genomic data while supporting routine patient monitoring, viral surveillance, and public health decision-making. By remaining platform-agnostic and compatible with multiple sequencing technologies, we continue to offer flexible solutions tailored to the operational realities and evolving regulatory expectations of modern microbiology laboratories worldwide.”About ABL Diagnostics (ABLD)ABL Diagnostics (ABLD) is an international company that specializes in innovative molecular biology tests and global solutions for its customers:- Molecular polymerase chain reaction (PCR) detection – UltraGene, and- Genotyping by DNA sequencing – DeepChekABL Diagnostics markets its entire product range globally through its own sales team and a network of exclusive distributors active on all continents. ABL Diagnostics' customers are academic clinical pathology laboratories, private reference laboratories and researchers willing to implement innovative and robust microbiological content in constant expansion.ABL Diagnostics has been marketing the products and services of its sister company CDL Pharma since the second half of 2025 through an intra-group strategy agreement.An expanding portfolio of microbiology products:- HIV – Drug resistance testing, including a whole genome kit.- SARS-CoV-2, Tuberculosis, Hepatitis B and C – Advanced Detection Solutions.- Microbiome and taxonomy – 16s/18s RNA-based analyses.- Other viral and bacterial targets – Comprehensive molecular assays.Integrated Solutions- Real-time syndromic PCR tests- Nadis– Patient Medical Record used in more than 200 hospitals in France for the management of HIV and hepatitis.- MediaChek– Clinical Sample Collection Kits.ABL Diagnostics, headquartered in Woippy, is a public limited company listed on compartment B of the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (Euronext: ABLD – ISIN: FR001400AHX6). These molecular biology products generate recurring revenues and cover one of the largest portfolios of applications in microbiology.ContactABL Diagnostics SASociété anonyme au capital de 1 611 465,60 eurosHeadquarters : 72C route de Thionville - 57140 WOIPPY552 064 933 R.C.S. METZ Tel : +33 (0)7 83 64 68 50Email : info@abldiagnostics.com

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