ABL Diagnostics Advances NGS for CMV Resistance Monitoring at SEIMC 2026

DeepChek® NGS ecosystem maps viral resistance mutations to next-generation therapies, unlocking new insights for monitoring immunocompromised patient cohorts.

WOIPPY, FRANCE, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ABL Diagnostics (FR001400AHX6 – “ABLD”), a leading innovator in molecular diagnostics and infectious disease genotyping solutions, is proud to announce the presentation of a new scientific poster at the upcoming SEIMC 2026 congress. This collaborative work highlights the use of next-generation sequencing (NGS) for the detection of cytomegalovirus (CMV) antiviral resistance mutations in patients receiving maribavir therapy.The poster, entitled “Use of Next-Generation Sequencing for the Study of Cytomegalovirus Resistance Mutations in Patients Receiving Maribavir” ( https://www.abldiagnostics.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/05/Poster-SEIMC_2026_Paula-Munoz.pdf ), was developed by investigators from Hospital Clínic de Barcelona. The study evaluates the utility of NGS in identifying resistance-associated mutations before and after maribavir treatment in immunocompromised cohorts, including solid organ transplant and hematopoietic stem cell transplant recipients.The study highlights the growing importance of highly sensitive molecular tools capable of identifying low-frequency CMV resistance mutations that may escape conventional sequencing methods. The findings support how NGS can enrich the understanding of complex viral dynamics, providing valuable technology insights for future clinical management strategies.ABL Diagnostics supported this work through its comprehensive CMV genotyping ecosystem, including:- DeepChekAssay UL27 / UL51 / UL54 / UL56 / UL89 / UL97 Drug Resistance for amplification and CMV resistance mutation analysis- DeepChekNGS library preparation workflow optimized for Illumina sequencing platforms- DeepChekSoftware – CMV module for automated analysis and interpretation of CMV antiviral resistance mutations.These solutions were implemented in collaboration with Palex, ABL Diagnostics’ strategic partner in Spain.“We are extremely proud to have supported the Hospital Clínic de Barcelona team, together with our partner Palex, in this important work focused on maribavir and CMV resistance monitoring,” said Luis Fernández León, Business Manager Spain & Portugal & LATAM at ABL Diagnostics. “Advanced sequencing technologies combined with combined with precise bioinformatic interpretation are becoming essential tools for translational research and epidemiological assessment when facing complex CMV infections in transplant populations.”CMV remains one of the most significant infectious complications in immunocompromised patients, particularly among transplant recipients. The recent introduction of novel antivirals such as maribavir has expanded treatment options for refractory or resistant CMV infections, while simultaneously increasing the need for highly sensitive detection tools to document emerging resistance patterns.. As laboratory practices evolve, the adoption of NGS-based approaches is accelerating to optimize virological monitoring within clinical research and better map these emerging mechanisms.Driving Precision Genomics:ABL Diagnostics continues to advance infectious disease genomics by delivering integrated, end-to-end molecular solutions. By seamlessly combining high-performance assays, optimized sequencing workflows, and advanced bioinformatics interpretation software, the company empowers advanced laboratories and research centers worldwide to combat emerging resistance with unmatched precision.As the adoption of advanced transplant therapies expands globally, the rising demand for high-sensitivity surveillance tools is accelerating the transition toward NGS-based viral resistance testing.Regulatory Notice:The DeepChekAssay UL27 / UL51 / UL54 / UL56 / UL89 / UL97 Drug Resistance and DeepChekNGS Library Preparation are available exclusively for Research Use Only (RUO) and must not be used in direct diagnostic procedures. The associated software application mentioned in this release is CE-IVD marked. In the United States and other territories not covered by the CE-IVD marking, this product is for Research Use Only (RUO) and must not be used in direct diagnostic procedures. The clinical performance claims contained herein reflect collaborative research findings and do not constitute off-label promotion.About ABL Diagnostics (ABLD):ABL Diagnostics (ABLD) is an international company that specializes in innovative molecular biology tests and global solutions for its customers:- Molecular polymerase chain reaction (PCR) detection – UltraGene, and- Genotyping by DNA sequencing – DeepChekABL Diagnostics markets its entire product range globally through its own sales team and a network of exclusive distributors active on all continents. ABL Diagnostics' customers are academic clinical pathology laboratories, private reference laboratories and researchers willing to implement innovative and robust microbiological content in constant expansion.ABL Diagnostics has been marketing the products and services of its sister company CDL Pharma since the second half of 2025 through an intra-group strategy agreement.An expanding portfolio of microbiology products:- HIV – Drug resistance testing, including a whole genome kit.- SARS-CoV-2, Tuberculosis, Hepatitis B and C – Advanced Detection Solutions.- Microbiome and taxonomy – 16s/18s RNA-based analyses.- Other viral and bacterial targets – Comprehensive molecular assays.Integrated Solutions- Real-time syndromic PCR tests- Nadis– Patient Medical Record used in more than 200 hospitals in France for the management of HIV and hepatitis.- MediaChek– Clinical Sample Collection Kits.ABL Diagnostics, headquartered in Woippy, is a public limited company listed on compartment B of the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (Euronext: ABLD – ISIN: FR001400AHX6). These molecular biology products generate recurring revenues and cover one of the largest portfolios of applications in microbiology.ContactABL Diagnostics SASociété anonyme au capital de 1 611 465,60 eurosHeadquarters : 72C route de Thionville - 57140 WOIPPY552 064 933 R.C.S. METZ Tel : +33 (0)7 83 64 68 50Email : info@abldiagnostics.com

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