CodaPet expands compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services in Vineland, NJ

CodaPet At Home Pet Euthanasia In Home Pet Euthanasia Mobile Veterinarian

The veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home, surrounded by loved ones.

VINELAND, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CodaPet is proud to welcome a new licensed veterinarian to its team, expanding its in-home pet euthanasia services in Vineland, NJ. Through its network of compassionate veterinarians, CodaPet provides peaceful, in-home euthanasia that allows pets to pass at home, where they feel most at ease, surrounded by the people they love. Dr. Benjamin Litwack will serve pets and pet parents throughout Vineland and the surrounding areas.“As an in-home euthanasia veterinarian, I repeatedly hear the heartfelt gratitude and the relief a family feels when they have been able to grant their pet this gift. It is my wish that every family in Vineland becomes aware of at-home pet euthanasia so they may provide a peaceful and compassionate end-of-life experience for their beloved pets when their time comes,” says Dr. Karen Whala, a co-founder of CodaPet.Dr. Karen Whala, Dr. Gary Hsia, and Dr. Bethany Hsia are co-founders of CodaPet. They share a passion for increasing both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians who provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment.As a South Jersey native, Dr. Litwack has watched the relationship between families and their animals deepen in his own community over time. He sees the practical reality clearly: for residents across Burlington, Camden, Cumberland, Salem, Cape May, and Atlantic Counties, transporting a sick or elderly animal to a clinic is not just difficult, it can be unnecessary. “Increasingly in South Jersey, families are not only bringing animals into their homes, they are bringing them into their families,” he says. “In-home euthanasia honors the bonds love made by meeting families exactly where they are, ensuring that every animal receives as dignified, comfortable, and peaceful a passing as possible in the environment where they were most loved. For so many families across these counties, removing the stress of the final car ride and the busy clinical environment allows for a goodbye that can be exactly what the family wants it to be.”Ask Dr. Litwack why this work matters to him and he does not reach for a polished answer. He gives you the real one. “Once you have seen it done, it is hard to imagine doing anything else when it is possible to choose,” he says. “Euthanasia is an important moment. It is letting a loved one go where we cannot follow. It is a death, a wake, and a funeral all at once. It is a moment of great intimacy. It is a last choice made on behalf of a life a family has shepherded and shared in. It is worth doing this thing as well as it can be done, and it can be done very, very well.”At home, Dr. Litwack practices what he preaches about the human-animal bond on a scale that might surprise people. He and his spouse manage a small farm with their three children, home to twelve different species of animals, all of whom are permanent residents. It is a full, lively life, and one that keeps his understanding of what animals mean to a family refreshed and real.Dr. Benjamin Litwack serves Vineland, Camden, Cherry Hill, Atlantic City, Gloucester Township, Washington Township, Ocean City, Cape May, Millville, and surrounding South Jersey communities across Camden, Gloucester, Cumberland, Atlantic, Salem, and Cape May Counties.How In-home Pet Euthanasia WorksThrough CodaPet, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a compassionate and licensed veterinarian. Prior to the appointment, the veterinarian contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have. At the appointment, the veterinarian assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.The visit takes, on average, 45 minutes. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure. The veterinarian only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet. For those who need support with aftercare, the veterinarian can assist with transportation and cremation services.Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia include:1. Compassion: In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. Pets can be surrounded by their loved ones, receive individual attention and care, and pass away peacefully in a familiar environment.2. Comfort: One major benefit of in-home pet euthanasia is the comfort it provides to both the pet and their owners. The familiar surroundings of home can help reduce anxiety and stress for pets, making the process more peaceful. In addition, being surrounded by loved ones can provide a sense of support and comfort during a very difficult time.3. Control: In-home pet euthanasia also allows pet owners to have more control over the experience. They can choose the time and place of the euthanasia, as well as who will be present. In addition, in-home euthanasia allows owners to personalize the experience, including choosing the location, music, lighting, and other factors that can make the experience more meaningful.4. Closure: Being able to say goodbye in a meaningful way can be an essential part of the grieving process. In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more intimate farewell, which can provide closure and help with the healing process.In-home Pet Euthanasia CostsThe starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $350 in Vineland. The aftercare and cremation price begins at $185 and varies depending on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation.About CodaPetCodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services in over 100 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully, surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit our website or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit codapet.com/vets.

Codapet: At home pet euthanasia

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.