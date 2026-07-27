CodaPet partners with Dr. Isobel Pribil to expand its compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services in Carrollton, GA.

CodaPet At Home Pet Euthanasia In Home Pet Euthanasia Mobile Veterinarian

The veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home, surrounded by loved ones.

As veterinarians, we have the privilege of caring for not only our patients but also the incredible bond they share with their families” — Dr. Isobel Pribil

CARROLLTON, GA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Families seeking in-home pet euthanasia in Carrollton, GA, now have greater access to care as CodaPet adds a new licensed veterinarian to serve the area. Through its network of compassionate veterinarians, CodaPet provides peaceful, in-home euthanasia that allows pets to pass at home, where they feel most at ease, surrounded by the people they love. Dr. Isobel Pribil will serve pets and pet parents throughout Carrollton and the surrounding areas.“It’s my wish that every family in Carrollton becomes aware that in-home euthanasia is an option so they have an opportunity to provide a final gift of love to their beloved pet,” says Dr. Gary Hsia. “I was fortunate enough to be able to experience this with my dog, Kylie, a few years earlier, surrounded by family. It really reduced her anxiety and helped my young kids bid farewell to their first dog. She was able to pass peacefully in the comfort of our home, doing what she loved most, sunny bathing in the grass.”Dr. Gary Hsia, Dr. Bethany Hsia, and Dr. Karen Whala are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion for increasing both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians who provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment.Dr. Isobel Pribil is responding to the growing demand for in-home pet euthanasia in her community, bringing two years of veterinary experience to families seeking a peaceful, at-home end-of-life option for their pets.Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, she developed a lifelong love of the outdoors early on. She earned a B.S. in Biochemistry with minors in Chemistry and Disaster Science Management, followed by a Master's degree in Environmental Science with a minor in Wetland Science Management, and began her career as an environmental scientist specializing in compliance, permitting, emergency response, and GIS mapping before discovering her passion for veterinary medicine. She went on to earn her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree from Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine and complete her clinical training at Iowa State University. After graduation, she and her partner relocated to Georgia with their dogs, Goose and Pablo, where she practiced at a mixed animal hospital, caring for a wide variety of wellness, urgent, and emergency cases across many species.Based in Bowdon, GA, Dr. Pribil works as a relief veterinarian while now extending her in-home end-of-life care services to families in Carrollton and the surrounding area. "As veterinarians, we have the privilege of caring for not only our patients but also the incredible bond they share with their families," she says. "We are there for life's joyful moments, unexpected emergencies, and the heartbreaking decision to say goodbye."Dr. Pribil believes every family deserves the time and support to navigate quality-of-life decisions without feeling rushed. "I found that providing in-home euthanasia offers a more peaceful experience, allowing pets to remain comfortable in familiar surroundings while families say goodbye in a place filled with love and cherished memories," she says. It is her goal to help families through what she calls this final act of love with compassion, dignity, and respect, ensuring each pet's life is celebrated and each family's bond is honored.Dr. Isobel Pribil serves Atlanta, Douglasville, Carrollton, Villa Rica, Bremen, Hiram, Dallas, Powder Springs, Austell, Newnan, LaGrange, Cedartown, and surrounding communities throughout west metro Atlanta and west-central Georgia.How In-home Pet Euthanasia WorksThrough CodaPet, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a compassionate and licensed veterinarian. Prior to the appointment, the veterinarian contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have. At the appointment, the veterinarian assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.The visit takes, on average, 45 minutes. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure. The veterinarian only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet. For those who need support with aftercare, the veterinarian can assist with transportation and cremation services.Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia include:1. Compassion: In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. Pets can be surrounded by their loved ones, receive individual attention and care, and pass away peacefully in a familiar environment.2. Comfort: One major benefit of in-home pet euthanasia is the comfort it provides to both the pet and their owners. The familiar surroundings of home can help reduce anxiety and stress for pets, making the process more peaceful. In addition, being surrounded by loved ones can provide a sense of support and comfort during a very difficult time.3. Control: In-home pet euthanasia also allows pet owners to have more control over the experience. They can choose the time and place of the euthanasia, as well as who will be present. In addition, in-home euthanasia allows owners to personalize the experience, including choosing the location, music, lighting, and other factors that can make the experience more meaningful.4. Closure: Being able to say goodbye in a meaningful way can be an essential part of the grieving process. In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more intimate farewell, which can provide closure and help with the healing process.In-home Pet Euthanasia CostsThe starting price of in-home euthanasia is $300 in Carrollton. The aftercare and cremation price begins at $40 and varies depending on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation.About CodaPetCodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services in over 100 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully, surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit our website or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit codapet.com/vets.

CodaPet: At home pet euthanasia

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