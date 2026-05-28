MDC will host pond management workshop June 16 in Greene County

BOIS D’ARC, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to learn about aquatic plants and other pond management tools at an upcoming workshop in June.

MDC will host the pond management program from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, at the Bois D’Arc Aquatic Education Pond, 4045 State Highway UU in Bois D’Arc.

Register at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/218334

Learn more about:

The roles of aquatic plants in ponds and small lakes.

Preferred species for fish and pollinators.

How aquatic shoreline plants can be used as a management tool.

Proper steps for introducing aquatic plants to your pond or small lake.

Plating options: shoreline - floating - floating wetland

MDC staff will also demonstrate shoreline plantings and showcase floating wetlands.

To discover more events hosted by MDC, visit mdc.mo.gov/events.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.