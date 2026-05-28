Camera system upgrade supports investigations across Mesa County

Mesa County is upgrading the community crime surveillance camera system used by the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office to support investigations and improve long-term reliability.

On May 19 , Mesa County Commissioners approved a contract with Spectra LLC for a camera system replacement and upgrade project not to exceed $300,000.

The system helps investigators review incidents, identify activity near crime scenes and support real-time response efforts. Cameras are located at schools, businesses, county facilities and other locations across Mesa County. The system does not use traffic enforcement cameras or automated license plate readers.

The current network includes 129 cameras throughout the county.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the existing system is outdated and no longer meets current federal compliance standards. The upgraded system will improve reliability, image quality and long-term operational support while continuing to support public safety efforts across the community.