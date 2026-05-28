Argon & Co named as a Leader in 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™

Argon & Co named as a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Specialist Supply Chain Strategy, Planning and Operations Consulting

Gartner® evaluation reinforces our ambition as a global player and we will continue investing in our people, our capabilities and our proprietary assets...” — Jean‑François Laget

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Argon & Co, the global management consultancy specializing in operations strategy and transformation, is pleased to announce it has been named as a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Specialist Supply Chain Strategy, Planning and Operations Consulting. Argon & Co continues to differentiate itself through its ability to support clients through end-to-end transformations.The GartnerMagic Quadrant™ evaluates organizations on Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision, as well as factors like Product or Service, Customer Experience and Sales Execution.Paul Eastwood, Managing Partner, Argon & Co said, “We believe this recognition underscores what sets Argon & Co apart today. Solutions like IRIS, NEOS and proprietary frameworks like SCPrime and MODE show how we are creating faster, more sustainable outcomes for our clients.”Jean‑François Laget, Group CEO, Argon & Co stated, “Over recent years, we have built a firm that combines strategic clarity with the ability to execute across regions, industries and the full supply chain agenda. Gartnerevaluation reinforces our ambition as a global player and we will continue investing in our people, our capabilities and our proprietary assets to support clients through increasingly complex, end‑to‑end transformations.”Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables you to get the most from market analysis in alignment with your unique business and technology needs.Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Specialist Supply Chain Strategy, Planning and Operations Consulting, by Michael Dominy, Caleb Thomson, 26 May 2026Gartner and Magic Quadrant are trademarks of Gartner, Inc., and/or its affiliates.Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s business and technology insights organizations and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness or a particular purpose.Argon & Co is a global management consultancy that specializes in operations strategy and transformation. Its expertise spans supply chain planning, manufacturing, logistics, procurement, finance, and shared services, working together with clients to transform their businesses and generate real change. Its people are engaging to work with and trusted by clients to get the job done. Argon & Co has 18 offices across Europe, Australasia, America, Asia and the Middle East.For more information: argonandco.com

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