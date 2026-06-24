Argon & Co Welcomes Lotfi Maroizy as Partner for the North American Manufacturing Practice
Company continues growth initiative by adding key leadership position.
Argon & Co’s hands-on, 'roll-up-your-sleeves' culture perfectly aligns with my philosophy on transformation...”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Argon & Co, the global management consultancy specializing in operations strategy and transformation, has announced the strategic expansion of its North American Manufacturing Practice with the appointment of Lotfi Maroizy as Partner.
— Lotfi Maroizy
As part of the Atlanta office, but based out of Houston, Texas, Maroizy will lead the growth, strategy, and execution of the firm's expanded manufacturing capabilities across the United States. The expansion comes at a critical time for US industrial sectors as organizations face accelerating technological disruption, workforce constraints, and the urgent need for digital modernization. Lotfi’s appointment underscores Argon & Co’s commitment to reinforcing its boots-on-the-ground leadership and scaling its end-to-end supply chain & digital transformation offerings within North America.
Lotfi brings more than 20 years of senior executive experience driving business growth through complex operations, supply chain, and digital manufacturing programs. Throughout his distinguished career including pivotal leadership roles at EFESO Consulting, Riveron, and Accenture, he has guided world-class delivery teams and engineered large-scale transformations accounting for more than $1 billion in cumulative cost and revenue improvements. His deep industry expertise spans key North American sectors, including consumer goods, food and beverage, chemicals, pulp and paper, and automotive.
"We are thrilled to welcome Lotfi to our leadership team as we aggressively scale our North American Manufacturing Practice," said Simon Clarke, Managing Partner at Argon & Co
At Argon & Co, Lotfi will focus on deploying go-to-market strategies that merge traditional operational excellence with cutting-edge digital manufacturing solutions.
"Argon & Co’s hands-on, 'roll-up-your-sleeves' culture perfectly aligns with my philosophy on transformation," said Lotfi Maroizy, Partner at Argon & Co. "True operational change isn't born in a silo; it happens alongside the client on the shop floor. I am incredibly excited to leverage our expanded E2E Supply chain, operations and digital capabilities to help North American manufacturers navigate legacy challenges, adopt smart automation, and make a profound, measurable impact on their profitability and market competitiveness."
About Argon & Co
Argon & Co is a global management consultancy specializing in supply chain strategy, transformation, and managed services. We partner with our clients to drive positive change by leveraging our deep knowledge across functional areas, industry expertise, and applying sophisticated analytics. Our world-class capabilities enable clients to unlock the full potential of their supply chains. We don't just create strategies and transformation plans—we immerse ourselves in the details of supply chains to ensure real, lasting benefits.
Our approach is hands-on: we work alongside our clients, roll up our sleeves, and deliver meaningful change that produces measurable, enduring results. With teams across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, we help clients around the world reach their highest potential. Visit argonandco.com.
Julia Roberts
Argon & Co
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