Argon & Co strengthens its end-to-end supply chain capability in the US
Argon & Co, the global management consultancy specializing in supply chain strategy and transformation, joined by Scott Sheldon LLC.
Scott Sheldon is a global boutique consultancy whose expert team works closely with clients in a variety of industries to optimize their supply chain operations.
The company has over 20 years of experience across the US and Europe and a proven track record of delivering results in complex supply chain advisory, digital system implementation and operational readiness projects.
The move brings together Argon & Co’s strategic advisory depth with Scott Sheldon’s proven technology deployment and enablement expertise. Clients now have a clear, end-to-end path from strategy definition through to implementation and sustained impact.
Scott Sheldon will form a key part of Argon & Co’s Systems Integration team, NEOS by Argon & Co. By implementing and managing market-leading software platforms for clients, this team will support their digital supply chain transformations.
Scott Spyker, CEO and founder of Scott Sheldon, said: “Joining Argon & Co represents the next logical step in our growth and strengthens how we support our customers globally. With access to a broader team and greater scale, we’re better positioned to help clients navigate increasing complexity across their supply chains.”
Dan Luttner, Managing Partner of NEOS by Argon & Co, added: “The Scott Sheldon team has been a trusted partner for many years and is among the largest Kinaxis System Integration partners in North America. The combination of NEOS by Argon & Co and Scott Sheldon creates one of the most recognized Knaxis partners in the global market.”
Jean-François Laget, Group Managing Director of Argon & Co, stated: “North America is a key growth market for Argon & Co and partnerships like this enhance our ability to deliver large-scale supply chain transformations for businesses across the country. The Scott Sheldon team brings a wealth of technology deployment skills that will help us open up more opportunities for our clients, our team and our partners.”
About Argon & Co
Argon & Co is a global management consultancy specializing in supply chain strategy, transformation, and managed services. We partner with our clients to drive positive change by leveraging our deep knowledge across functional areas, industry expertise, and applying sophisticated analytics. Our world-class capabilities enable clients to unlock the full potential of their supply chains. We don't just create strategies and transformation plans—we immerse ourselves in the details of supply chains to ensure real, lasting benefits.
Our approach is hands-on: we work alongside our clients, roll up our sleeves, and deliver meaningful change that produces measurable, enduring results. With teams across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, we help clients around the world reach their highest potential.
About NEOS by Argon & Co
NEOS by Argon & Co, the technology enablement division of Argon & Co is dedicated to delivering end-to-end digital transformation through seamless technology implementation. NEOS by Argon & Co experts combine technical depth with business insight to help organizations turn strategy into action. With expertise spanning enterprise planning systems, supply chain transformation, and large-scale implementations, the team focuses on building solutions that are both technically robust and practically aligned to business outcomes. NEOS by Argon & Co brings together a global consultancy collaborative culture with leadership within Argon & Co to deliver integration—driven by clarity, trust, and measurable results. neosbyargonandco.com
