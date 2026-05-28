ICE Arrests Multiple Murderers, Sexual Predators, and Burglars

Instead of thanking ICE for removing criminals from our streets, sanctuary politicians continue to demonize them – resulting in a 1,300% increase in assaults, a 3,300% increase in vehicular attacks, and an 8,000% increase in death threats

WASHINGTON –– Yesterday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested more public safety threats across the country, including those convicted for murder, sexual battery, sodomy, and aiding and abetting burglary.

“Yesterday, while ICE law enforcement arrested murderers, sexual deviants and burglars, anti-ICE rioters assaulted our federal law enforcement,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “Instead of thanking our brave ICE law enforcement for removing the worst of the worst from our communities, sanctuary politicians continue spreading garbage about ICE facilities and political theatre. These types of smears are contributing to our law enforcement officers facing a more than 1,300% increase in assaults against them as they arrest the worst of the worst.”

Yesterday’s arrests include:

Jose Gutierrez-Portillo, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted for murder in Mineola, New York.

Javier Moya-Tentory, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for murder in Harris County, Texas.

Yaniczio Castro-Felix, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for sexual battery in Long Beach, California.

Miguel Equihua-Zuniga, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for sodomy by force/violence/fear in San Jose, California.

Arnoldo Marroquin-Romero, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted for aiding and abetting burglary in Colfax County, Nebraska.

Americans can see more public safety threats arrested in their communities on our webpage WOW.DHS.Gov.

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