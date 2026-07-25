ICE Lodges Detainer for Illegal Alien Arrested for Attempted Rape and Sexual Misconduct with a Child

The illegal alien was arrested in a joint operation by ICE and the FBI

WASHINGTON – The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released the following statement after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged a detainer for an illegal alien charged with attempted rape and sexual misconduct with a child in Indiana.

According to local reporting, the charges stem from an incident in August 2024, for which an arrest warrant was issued in December 2024. The underaged victim told officers that Javier Cereque-Perez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, touched her inappropriately, tried to take her clothes off, and attempted to rape her in a vehicle near Fishers, Indiana.

Javier Cereque-Perez

On July 6, 2026, ICE arrested Cereque-Perez in Indianapolis in a joint operation with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Cereque-Perez was turned over to the Fishers Police Department to face justice for his crimes. He is charged with TWO counts of attempting to commit rape, sexual misconduct with a minor, and sexual battery. ICE has lodged a detainer with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office where Cereque-Perez is being held.

“This illegal alien is charged with attempted rape, sexual misconduct with a child, and sexual battery after he allegedly tried to rape a child in 2024,” said Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “Thanks to our law enforcement partners at the federal and local levels, he will now face justice for his crimes. ICE has lodged a detainer asking officials in Indiana to turn him over to ICE custody so that he can be removed from our country, and can never prey on another innocent child again.”

Cereque-Perez illegally entered the United States at an unknown date and location.

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