WORST OF THE WORST: ICE Arrests Murderers, Child Pornographers, and Weapons Traffickers

Nearly 70% of ICE arrests are of illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the U.S.

WASHINGTON –– Yesterday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested more worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens convicted for heinous crimes, including negligent homicide, lewd or lascivious acts with a child, possession of child pornography, attempted sodomy on a child, and conspiracy to traffic firearms.

“Yesterday, the brave men and women of ICE risked their lives to arrest illegal criminal aliens convicted for homicide, lewd acts with children, possessing child pornography, attempted sodomy on a child, and conspiring to traffic firearms,” said Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “Nearly 70% of ICE arrests are of illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the United States. Under President Trump and Secretary Mullin, ICE is unleashed to arrest and remove these threats to our nation and make our communities safe again.”

Yesterday’s arrests include:

Martin Martinez-Ballinas, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for negligent homicide and TWO counts of illegal re-entry in Anne Arundel, Maryland.

Jesus Andres Bailon-Rodriguez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for lewd or lascivious acts with a child, carrying a dagger, vandalism, and robbery in Lakewood, California.

Javier Gutierrez-Tapia, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for child pornography possession in Cook County, Illinois.

Juan Esteban Jaramillo, a criminal illegal alien from Colombia, convicted for attempted sodomy on a child in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Enyerling Briceno-Zambrano, a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela, convicted for conspiracy – trafficking firearms in Queens, New York.

Americans can see more public safety threats arrested in their communities on our webpage WOW.DHS.Gov.

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