SACRAMENTO SICKO: ICE Asks California Sanctuary Politicians to Not Release Illegal Alien Charged with Sexually Assaulting a 6-Year-Old at a Daycare

This illegal alien was released into the country by the Biden Administration

WASHINGTON – The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released the following statement after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged a detainer asking sanctuary politicians in California to not release from jail an illegal alien who has been charged with sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl at a daycare in Sacramento.

According to local reporting, the incident occurred in July 2025 at a daycare where Gokhan Bagci, a criminal illegal alien from Turkey, was working. The victim’s mother reported that Bagci lured the girl into a closet pretending to play hide-and-seek, where he sexually assaulted her. He then allegedly brought the girl into a bathroom and raped her that same day.

Gokhan Bagci

Bagci was arrested on August 22, 2025 by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, and ICE lodged a detainer for him the same day. He has been charged with lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 years of age.

“This criminal illegal alien is accused of sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl at the daycare where he worked,” said Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “He now faces charges of lewd and lascivious acts with a child. We are calling on Governor Gavin Newsom and his fellow sanctuary politicians to commit to not releasing this sicko from jail and to cooperate with ICE law enforcement.”

Bagci first illegally entered the United States by crossing the southern border on November 21, 2023. Although he was arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the Biden Administration RELEASED him into the country. On December 12, 2023, he flew to Istanbul, Turkey, and later illegally re-entered the country by crossing the southern border again on September 17, 2024.

Under Governor Newsom, California has become a hotbed of illegal alien crime. Some of the recent illegal alien crimes in the sanctuary state include:

In May, ICE lodged a detainer for Joaquin Escoto Vazquez, an illegal alien from Mexico, after his arrest for fatally stabbing two women and a baby in Modesto, California.

in Modesto, California. In May, ICE lodged a detainer for Manvir Singh, an illegal alien from India, after he was arrested for causing a semi-truck crash that killed two people near Lodi, California.

near Lodi, California. In May, ICE arrested Aman Kumar, an illegal alien from India, who had been released by sanctuary politicians in California after causing a hit-and-run accident that injured a 4-year-old boy in Fresno, California.

in Fresno, California. In May, ICE lodged a detainer for Wilfredo Jose Tortolero-Arriechi, an illegal alien from Venezuela, after he had been arrested for fatally stabbing a social worker in a hospital in San Francisco, California.

in San Francisco, California. In April, ICE arrested David Antonio Aviles Perez, an illegal alien from El Salvador and MS-13 member, in San Diego, California, who has an international warrant for aggravated murder and had previously been arrested in California for assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a controlled substance, and petty theft.

and had previously been arrested in California for and In February, Governor Newsom pardoned Somboon Phaymany, an illegal alien from Cambodia who had been convicted for attempted murder and assault with a firearm.

and In January, ICE lodged a detainer for Enrique Bautista Vasquez, an illegal alien from Mexico, after he had been arrested for raping an autistic girl in Cathedral City, California.

in Cathedral City, California. In December 2025, ICE lodged a detainer for Brayan Alva-Rodriguez, an illegal alien from Guatemala, after he had been arrested for causing a drunk driving crash that killed an 8-year-old girl in San Diego, California.

in San Diego, California. In December 2025, ICE lodged a detainer for Hector Balderas-Aheelor, an illegal alien from Mexico who had been previously deported FOUR times, after he was arrested for causing a felony hit-and-run accident that killed an 11-year-old boy on Thanksgiving morning.

In November 2025, ICE lodged a detainer for Humberto Munoz-Gatica, an illegal alien from Mexico, after he was arrested for driving under the influence and hit-and-run following a fatal crash that killed a 71-year-old man in Orange County, California.

and following a fatal crash that killed a 71-year-old man in Orange County, California. In October 2025, ICE lodged a detainer for Beto Cerillo-Bialva, an illegal alien from Mexico, after he was arrested for murder following a drunk-driving crash that killed six people in Napa County, California.

following a in Napa County, California. In June 2025, ICE arrested Cuong Chanh Phan, an illegal alien from Vietnam, who had been convicted of second-degree murder for his involvement in a mass shooting in 1994 that killed two teenagers and injured seven others at a graduation party in San Marino, California.

for his involvement in at a graduation party in San Marino, California. In June 2024, Partap Singh, an illegal alien from India, caused a multi-car pileup while driving an 18-wheeler recklessly in San Bernardino, California, after he had been given a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) by Newsom’s Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). The crash seriously injured 5-year-old Dalilah Coleman and several others.

In addition to the crimes committed by illegal aliens in California, Governor Newsom’s sanctuary policies have had disastrous consequences in other states as well. These include:

In July, ICE lodged a detainer for Axel Eduardo Chavez-Marroquin, an illegal alien from El Salvador, after he was arrested for murdering a veteran in Utah. He had twice been arrested in California for domestic violence – in Santa Ana in 2024, and then in Laguna Niguel in 2025 – but despite ICE lodging detainers against him both times, California sanctuary politicians released him from jail and back into the community.

in Utah. He had twice been arrested in California for in Santa Ana in 2024, and then in Laguna Niguel in 2025 – but despite ICE lodging detainers against him both times, California sanctuary politicians released him from jail and back into the community. In January, ICE lodged detainers for Gunpreet Singh and Jasveer Singh, criminal illegal aliens from India, after they had been arrested for smuggling more than 300 pounds of cocaine in a semi-truck in Putnam County, Indiana. Governor Newsom’s DMV had given both men CDLs.

in Putnam County, Indiana. Governor Newsom’s DMV had given both men CDLs. In December 2025, ICE arrested Gerson Emir Cuadra Soto, an illegal alien from Honduras and MS-13 member who is wanted in his home country for a quadruple homicide , in Grand Island, Nebraska. He had been given a driver’s license by Newsom’s DMV.

, in Grand Island, Nebraska. He had been given a driver’s license by Newsom’s DMV. In November 2025, Rajinder Kumar, an illegal alien from India who had been given a CDL by Newsom’s DMV, jackknifed his semi-truck and trailer on a highway in Deschutes County, Oregon, killing a newlywed couple . ICE arrested Kumar in April 2026.

in Deschutes County, Oregon, . ICE arrested Kumar in April 2026. In August 2025, ICE arrested Harneet Singh, an illegal alien from India, after he killed three people on the Florida Turnpike by making an illegal U-turn in his semi-truck . Newsom’s DMV had given Singh his CDL.

. Newsom’s DMV had given Singh his CDL. In August 2025, ICE lodged a detainer for Harjinder Singh, an illegal alien from India, after he made an illegal U-turn in his semi-truck and killed three people in St. Lucie County, Florida. Singh had obtained his CDL in Newsom’s California.

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