Decision Lens Selected by AFIMSC to Modernize $10B Enterprise Resource Decisions

Decision Lens

AI-driven decision intelligence is transforming how the Air Force prioritizes, plans, and defends its most consequential investments.

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Decision Lens is pleased to announce that it was selected by the Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center (AFIMSC) to modernize and transform its planning, prioritization, and portfolio management processes across its $10 billion enterprise.

As one of the Air Force's most strategically critical organizations, AFIMSC oversees the installation and mission support functions that directly enable readiness and operational effectiveness across the enterprise. As the scope and complexity of that mission grows, AFIMSC leadership has prioritized modernizing how the Center makes, justifies, and defends its most consequential resource decisions. Decision Lens is establishing a governed decision framework that brings structure, transparency, and analytical rigor to that process. This framework enables leaders to evaluate competing priorities with confidence and commit resources in a way that is both mission-aligned and fully defensible.

Decision Lens is supporting AFIMSC across its investment prioritization, operational planning, and resource management functions, providing a structured, criteria-driven decision environment for the processes that matter most. The result will be a unified approach to tradeoff analysis and resource commitment that scales with the demands of enterprise Air Force planning and holds up under the scrutiny that consequential decisions demand.

Grounded in AFIMSC's strategic priorities and mission commitments, Decision Lens is giving leaders a curated, decision-ready view of the full tradeoff space before every major commitment is made. This foundation will allow the Center to balance near-term operational demands with long-term sustainment planning across construction, modernization, and mission support, ensuring that every dollar allocated can be traced to mission impact and defended under scrutiny.

Brig. Gen. Jeremy Sloane (Ret.), Senior Vice President, Air Force & Space Force at Decision Lens, said,

"AFIMSC sits at the intersection of every mission-critical investment the Air Force makes in its installations and infrastructure. When decisions of that magnitude are driven by subjective advocacy rather than structured analysis, the Air Force pays a real cost: misaligned resources, indefensible choices, and lost mission readiness. Decision Lens gives AFIMSC the decision architecture to change that. Every tradeoff becomes visible. Every commitment becomes defensible. That's what mission-aligned stewardship looks like."

Steve Tolbert, Chief Executive Officer of Decision Lens, said,

"AFIMSC is one of the most consequential organizations in the Air Force enterprise, and the decisions it makes about construction, sustainment, and mission support ripple across every installation it serves. When an organization of that scale chooses to replace subjective, manual processes with a governed decision framework, it signals something important: that the era of defensible, data-driven resource allocation in government is not coming. It's here. We are proud to be the platform AFIMSC has chosen to lead that transformation."

As fiscal pressure on the Department of Defense intensifies and the strategic environment continues to evolve, installation and mission support leaders face an urgent imperative: make better resource decisions, faster, and defend them under increasing scrutiny. In alignment with recent mandates encouraging the adoption of commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) solutions, AFIMSC's selection of Decision Lens reflects a commitment to governed, AI-enabled decision intelligence built for the scale, complexity, and accountability demands of enterprise Air Force planning. Decision Lens applies AI within a structured decision framework, ensuring all analysis remains transparent, governed, and firmly under human control.

Disclaimer: The information presented in this press release is for informational purposes on behalf of Decision Lens and is not intended to represent or imply an endorsement by any government agency.

About Decision Lens

Decision Lens is an AI-driven decision intelligence platform that modernizes how government prioritizes, plans, and funds. Since 2005, Decision Lens has enabled customers across the intelligence community, Department of Defense, federal civilian agencies, and state and local government to make consequential decisions better and faster: with the analytical rigor, tradeoff visibility, and auditable decision record that high-stakes resource allocation demands.

Learn more at www.decisionlens.com

About the Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center (AFIMSC)

The Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center provides installation and mission support to Air Force and Space Force installations worldwide. Responsible for a broad range of functions that underpin Air Force readiness and long-term operational effectiveness, AFIMSC plays a central role in how the Air Force plans, sustains, and modernizes its installations and infrastructure in support of the global mission.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.