Decision Lens Launches FOCUS26: A Gathering to Bring Greater Clarity and Community to Government Decision Making

Decision Lens FOCUS26: Transforming Decision Making

Annual event convenes leaders across government, academia, and policy to sharpen the Focus on how consequential public decisions get made

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Decision Lens today announced FOCUS26, a first-of-its-kind annual gathering dedicated to transforming how government makes its most consequential decisions. Scheduled for Wednesday, October 28, 2026 at The Square, 1850 K St NW, Washington, D.C., FOCUS26 will bring together senior leaders, practitioners, researchers, and policy thinkers from across federal, state, and local government, Capitol Hill, and academia, united by a shared conviction that better decisions lead to better outcomes for the people government serves.

The event takes its name, and its purpose, from a challenge every level of government faces: the need to Focus. To cut through competing priorities, constrained resources, and heightened scrutiny, and commit to decisions that are mission-aligned, analytically grounded, and fully defensible. FOCUS26 is designed to build the community and drive the conversation that sharpens that capability across government.

Decision Lens is convening the room. The community owns the conversation.

“Government decision making has a community problem. The people navigating these challenges, the analysts, the planners, the leaders making resource calls that affect millions, are largely doing it in isolation. FOCUS26 exists to change that. We’re building the room where that community comes together, shares what it knows, and raises the standard for what rigorous, defensible decision making looks like in practice. That’s the work. That’s what FOCUS26 is for.”

— Dr. Yasmeen Burns, SVP, Customer Experience, Decision Lens

Focus 26 is built for the full spectrum of people who care about this problem: senior government leaders making high-stakes resource commitments, practitioners and analysts who execute those decisions daily, Hill staff and policy researchers who shape the frameworks around them, and academic experts advancing the science of decision making under complexity. No single tier of that community has all the answers. Together, they do.



“We’ve spent twenty years watching government organizations struggle with the same core problem: decisions made on advocacy and intuition rather than structured analysis, tradeoffs that never get made visible, and commitments that can’t be defended when they’re questioned. That problem is solvable. The tools exist. What’s been missing is a community with the collective Focus to demand better and a gathering where that community can build the shared language, the shared standards, and the shared ambition to change how government decides. That’s FOCUS26.”

— Steve Tolbert, Chief Executive Officer, Decision Lens

As fiscal pressure intensifies across every level of government and the strategic environment grows more complex, the imperative to decide better, faster, more transparently, with outcomes communities can see and trust, has never been greater. FOCUS26 is Decision Lens’s commitment to that imperative, and its investment in the community that will meet it.

Invitations to FOCUS26 are by request. Leaders, practitioners, researchers, and policy professionals interested in attending may request an invitation at www.focus2026.com. Attendance is limited.



Disclaimer: The information presented in this press release is for informational purposes on behalf of Decision Lens.



About Decision Lens

Decision Lens is an AI-driven decision intelligence platform for government resource allocation and portfolio planning. Since 2005, Decision Lens has enabled customers across the Department of War, the intelligence community, federal civilian agencies, and state and local government to make consequential decisions better and faster: with the analytical rigor, tradeoff visibility, and auditable decision record that high-stakes resource allocation demands.

Learn more at www.decisionlens.com



About Focus 26

FOCUS2026 is an annual gathering convened by Decision Lens for leaders, practitioners, researchers, and policy professionals committed to transforming government decision-making. Taking place on Wednesday, October 28, 2026 at The Square in Washington, D.C., FOCUS26 brings together the full community of people who believe that better decisions lead to better outcomes for the people government serves. Invitations are available by request at www.focus2026.com.



MEDIA CONTACT

Amanda Frame

Decision Lens

marketing@decisionlens.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.