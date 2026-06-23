WTOP News Names Decision Lens a Winner of the Greater Washington Area Top Workplaces 2026 Award

Decision Lens 2026 Top Workplace

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Decision Lens has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2026 honor by WTOP News. This list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures the employee experience and its component themes, including employees feeling Respected & Supported, Enabled to Grow, and Empowered to Execute.

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

This marks another year that Decision Lens has been recognized as one of the region’s top employers, reflecting the company’s continued commitment to fostering a culture where employees are empowered to make an impact while maintaining a healthy work-life balance.

“Being recognized as a Top Workplace is especially meaningful because it comes directly from our employees,” said Erin Federle, Vice President of Human Resources at Decision Lens. “Over the past year, we have focused on strengthening collaboration, driving change and creating opportunities for employees to connect, grow, and contribute to our mission. This award reflects the dedication of our team and the culture we continue to build together.”

Steve Tolbert, Chief Executive Officer of Decision Lens, said, “We've built a team that is deeply committed to transforming how government makes its most consequential decisions, and we bring that same level of care and intentionality to how we work together. Being recognized as a Top Workplace reflects that commitment, and I'm incredibly proud of the culture we've built together—one where employees are trusted, challenged, supported, and empowered to do their best work.”

About Decision Lens

Decision Lens is an AI-driven platform for high-stakes government decisions, built to give leaders the clarity, speed, and analytical rigor that hard choices between competing priorities demand. In most organizations, the inputs to those decisions — including priorities, data, constraints, and competing demands — are fragmented across systems and teams, making it impossible to evaluate alternatives consistently, act on real-time data as conditions change, or document rationale reliably. Decision Lens establishes a governed decision framework that connects real-time data to the criteria and rationale behind every decision, so leaders can make better, faster tradeoffs with confidence and defend them at any point in time.

Learn more at www.decisionlens.com

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 20 years of culture research and the results from 30 million employees surveyed across more than 80,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

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