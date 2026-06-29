Decision Lens Appoints Chris Sortzi as EVP of Sales & Marketing to Accelerate Growth Across Government Markets

Chris combines executive-level strategic thinking with a hands-on approach to execution. He knows how to build the kind of high-performing, accountable teams that win in complex government markets.” — Steve Tolbert, CEO of Decision Lens

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Decision Lens, an AI-driven decision intelligence platform for government resource allocation and portfolio planning, is pleased to announce the appointment of Chris Sortzi as Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing. A seasoned executive with more than 30 years of experience leading high-performing teams across North American and international government markets, Sortzi joins Decision Lens to drive revenue growth, strengthen the company’s go-to-market strategy, and expand its presence across key public sector markets.

Sortzi brings a track record of building and scaling enterprise sales organizations at leading technology companies serving government customers. His previous roles include Vice President of North America Public Sector at EnterpriseDB; President of Informatica Federal Operations Corporation; Vice President, North America Public Sector at OpenText; Vice President, Global Government Sales at Raytheon Trusted Computer Solutions; and positions overseeing Department of Defense and Intelligence programs at Computer Associates.

In his new role, Sortzi will lead the sales and marketing organizations, with a focus on accelerating product and services revenue growth, enhancing customer success, and identifying new opportunities to expand the Decision Lens presence across government. His deep expertise in government planning, prioritization, and data-driven decision-making aligns closely with the Decision Lens mission to help agencies make better strategic investment decisions.

“Chris is exactly the kind of leader we need at this stage of our growth,” said Steve Tolbert, Chief Executive Officer of Decision Lens. “He combines executive-level strategic thinking with a hands-on approach to execution - and he knows how to build the kind of high-performing, accountable teams that win in complex government markets. His experience across the public sector technology landscape, combined with his passion for coaching and developing talent, make him an exceptional addition to the Decision Lens leadership team. I’m confident he will have an immediate and lasting impact on our go-to-market efforts.”

“I’m thrilled to join Decision Lens at such an exciting time,” said Sortzi. “Government agencies are under increasing pressure to elevate results through innovation - to plan smarter, prioritize more effectively, and make faster, more defensible decisions. Decision Lens is uniquely positioned to help them do exactly that. I look forward to partnering with the sales and marketing teams and collaborating across the organization to strengthen our go-to-market approach, support our customers’ success, and drive growth as one unified team.”

Sortzi holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Averett University and is based in the Northern Virginia and Washington, D.C. metropolitan area.

Disclaimer: The information presented in this press release is for informational purposes on behalf of Decision Lens.

About Decision Lens

Decision Lens is an AI-driven decision intelligence platform for government resource allocation and portfolio planning. Since 2005, Decision Lens has enabled customers across the Department of Defense, federal civilian agencies, and state and local government to make consequential decisions better and faster, with the analytical rigor, tradeoff visibility, and auditable decision record that high-stakes planning demands. Learn more at www.decisionlens.com.

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