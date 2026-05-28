Resource Depot Announces Summer 2026 Workshops & Creative Community Programming

Resource Depot Logo S.C.R.A.P. Studio Series Dr. Katharine Owens "Orca" Junk Lab Series - Picasso & Playful Faces Maker Lab Workshops - Stitch & Sew

Hands-On Summer Series Includes Family Workshops, Creative Reuse Classes, Textile Arts, Printmaking, Woodworking, and Monthly SCRAP Studio Nights

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Resource Depot , Palm Beach County’s nonprofit Creative Reuse Center, is inviting the community to get creative this summer with a full lineup of hands-on workshops and family programming for all ages and skill levels. Hosted throughout the summer in West Palm Beach, the seasonal series blends art, sustainability, and education through interactive experiences designed to inspire creativity and environmental awareness.“Summer is a great time for people to slow down, get creative, and make something with their hands,” said Jennifer O’Brien, Executive Director of Resource Depot. “We wanted this season’s programming to feel approachable, inspiring, and fun — whether someone is joining us for a family workshop, experimenting with creative reuse for the first time, or simply looking for a different kind of creative experience.”Summer 2026 Workshops & Events Include:S.C.R.A.P. Studio SeriesResource Depot’s recurring S.C.R.A.P. Studio evenings offer an open-ended creative space for adults ages 17+ to bring a project, find their flow, and make something new.Upcoming dates: Thursday, June 25, 6 to 8 p.m.; Thursday, July 23, 6 to 8 p.m.; and Thursday, August 27, 6 to 8 p.m.Advanced registration required. Tickets available here: https://www.resourcedepot.org/events/s-c-r-a-p-studio-2026-05-28-18-00 Special Exhibition & Artist EventsEntangled and Ingested: The Work of Katharine Owens — June 5 through August 15Resource Depot’s Pam Sartory GalleRE will host a large-scale exhibition by National Geographic Explorer and artist, Dr. Katharine Owens, featuring hand-sewn wildlife portraits created from unrecyclable plastics, alongside an artist talk and collaborative workshop exploring marine conservation, plastic pollution, and environmental advocacy.Artist Talk & Opening Reception – Friday, June 5, 2026, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. RSVP here: https://www.resourcedepot.org/events/artist-talk-gallere-remix-opening-reception-for-entangled-and-ingested GalleRE Workshop: Whale Makers – Saturday, June 6, 2026, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. RSVP here: https://www.resourcedepot.org/events/community-gallere-collaboration-whale-makers Junk Lab SeriesResource Depot’s Junk Lab workshops invite young makers to explore art through found materials, open-ended creative time, and hands-on experimentation inspired by iconic artists.Picasso & Playful Faces — Wednesday, June 10, 3:00 to 4:30 p.m.Participants will create bold, expressive faces using cardboard, bottle caps, yarn, and found materials. Tickets available here: https://www.resourcedepot.org/events/junk-lab-picasso-playful-faces Calder & Things That Move — Wednesday, June 24, 3:00 to 4:30 p.m.Participants will build mobiles and moving sculptures from scraps and found objects. Tickets available here: https://www.resourcedepot.org/events/junk-lab-calder-things-that-move Louise Nevelson & Box Builders — Wednesday, July 8, 3:00 to 4:30 p.m.Participants will explore shape and texture by assembling boxes, tubes, and cardboard into 3D art. Tickets available here: https://www.resourcedepot.org/events/junk-lab-louise-nevelson-box-builders Andy Goldsworthy & Temporary Art — Wednesday, July 22, 3:00 to 4:30 p.m.Participants will arrange materials into patterns and designs, then move, rebuild, and rearrange to explore temporary art. Tickets available here: https://www.resourcedepot.org/events/junk-lab-andy-goldsworthy-temporary-art Maker Lab WorkshopsResource Depot’s Maker Lab series offers creative workshops for curious teen makers, with hands-on opportunities focused on crafting, design, and fabrication techniques.Stitch & Sew — Wednesday, June 17, 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.Teen makers will learn basic sewing techniques and walk away with something handmade. Tickets available here: https://www.resourcedepot.org/events/maker-lab-stitch-sew Press & Print — Wednesday, July 15, 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.Participants will explore printmaking by carving, inking, and pressing their own original prints. Tickets available here: https://www.resourcedepot.org/events/maker-lab-press-print Wood Works — Wednesday, July 29, 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.Participants will use real wood scraps to design and construct a 3D sculpture. Tickets available here: https://www.resourcedepot.org/events/maker-lab-wood-works Family WorkshopDesign with Dad — Saturday, June 20, 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.Families are invited to celebrate Father’s Day weekend by building the ultimate “Best Dad” trophy. Tickets available here: https://www.resourcedepot.org/events/all-ages-workshop-design-with-dad REcycled REads: A Book Exchange — Saturday, June 27, 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.Start your summer reading with a community book swap designed to keep great stories in circulation. Guests are invited to bring a book, take a book, and discover new-to-you reads while sharing books they’ve loved. The event will also feature hourly book folding demonstrations with step-by-step instruction showing participants how to transform old books into creative works of art. Gently used book donations for all ages are encouraged. Free to attend. RSVP encouraged, with walk-ins welcome as space allows. RSVP here: https://www.resourcedepot.org/events/recycled-reads-a-book-exchange/form Window Wonders — Saturday, July 25, 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.Inspired by Dr. Katharine Owens’ Entangled and Ingested exhibition, families will transform reclaimed materials into colorful, light-catching window art while exploring texture, transparency, and creative reuse through hands-on making. Tickets available here: https://www.resourcedepot.org/events/family-gallere-workshop-window-wonders? All workshops and events take place at Resource Depot, located at 2508 Florida Avenue in West Palm Beach. Registration details, pricing, and additional event information are available at https://www.resourcedepot.org/upcoming-events About Resource DepotResource Depot is a creative reuse center in West Palm Beach, Florida, dedicated to promoting environmental sustainability and creativity through reuse and education programs. The nonprofit organization redistributes discarded items to teachers, artists, families, and other nonprofits, hosts workshops and community events, and collaborates with educators to integrate environmental awareness into programs. Learn more at resourcedepot.org or call 561-882-0090.

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