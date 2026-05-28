Persona Segmentation Offerings announced by Content Evolution & PersonaPanels

Digital Advisory Boards made possible for clients with this agreement and earlier research and joint development

We sense the energy and remarkable usefulness of Digital Advisory Boards for clients with our KnowWho - KnowNow - KnowHow approach. Thanks Mack Turner & Patrick Gorman for bringing us to this moment.” — Kevin Clark, Content Evolution

RESEARCH TRIANGLE REGION, NC, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Content Evolution and PersonaPanels today sign an agreement to jointly bring to market Persona Segmentation Offerings to clients by industry, sector, or profession. Behavioral segments will be created by Content Evolution. PersonalPanels will animate these segments and deliver insights to clients on a daily basis and stand ready to read and react to messages before use in the marketplace. Both segment creation and persona animation use generative AI and machine learning for inception of leading-edge segmentation frameworks and daily exposure to global information sources.Clients using Persona Segmentation Offerings will have the ability to subscribe to Persona Segments and get insights on a daily basis – guiding executive and organization decisions by hearing the voice-of-people and markets in a way that is fast and efficient. The first Information Technology (IT) Persona Segmentation is available now as a Digital Advisory Board (DAB), an AI Digital Advisory Board will be available soon, with more on the way.The joint offering will go to market as “KnowWho – KnowNow – KnowHow” leveraging the capabilities and services of the Content Evolution federation and PersonaPanels technology and services. KnowWho is creation of behavioral customer and market segments performed by Content Evolution (CE), CE AI coLab and ChoiceFlows using its ChoiceFlows AI Rapid Insights methodology (CFAIRI, pronounced “safari”). KnowNow is PersonaPanels setting these segment frameworks in motion reading and reacting to information sources every day. KnowHow is acting on what you learn over time with custom engagements using the joint resources of the Content Evolution federation, including PersonaPanels, a CE federation member.Discover more:Content Evolution is a federation of member companies and professionals practicing in voice-of-people research, strategy and organization design, branding and customer experience design – all in the service of creating next practices to drive strategy and action that moves clients from ordinary success to category significance. https://contentevolution.net Content Evolution AI coLab is Content Evolution’s team dedicated to the exploration and application of AI for CE’s next practices mission.Content Evolution nuWorld is a private weekly livecast discussing professional topics at the intersection of people+tech - to request being added to notifications for upcoming episodes write to: ce@contentevolution.netChoiceFlows is a Content Evolution member company using quantitative and voice-of-people research to advance decisions in the c-suite. https://choiceflows.com/ PersonaPanels is a Content Evolution member company using AI and machine learning technology to deliver customer and market insights every day. https://personapanels.com/

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