Content Evolution Announces Challenge Engine for forming useful business questions

RESEARCH TRIANGLE REGION, NC, USA, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Content Evolution today announced Challenge Engine. Challenge Engine is a way to inquire about a business or organization issue using a brief online form and get back questions you should consider asking in minutes.
Challenge Engine is available on the Content Evolution web landing page. Challenge Engine is the result of work by a new rapid prototyping team inside the Content Evolution federation led by newly-named Chief Generative Officer (CGO) Kyle Shannon, a member of the federation, and CEO of Storyvine.
“We ask better questions. Content Evolution’s ongoing ability to ask clients better questions is one of the enduring differences of our professional federation,” says Content Evolution Federation Leader & President, Kevin Clark. “When you start with better questions, you consider more relevant and contextually better solutions for the people and organizations you choose to serve. The speed of moving Challenge Engine from idea to beta in days and implementation in a couple of weeks demonstrates the nimbleness of Content Evolution.”
“We live in exciting times,” says Kyle Shannon, Content Evolution’s CGO. “In the span of a couple of weeks, we went from talking about what generative AI makes possible, to imagining how we might leverage it, to delivering a powerful business tool that embodies the Content Evolution approach. After a few rounds of beta testing and refinement, the Challenge Engine is ready for prime time.”
Here is an example of an inquiry and the better questions Challenge Engine provided in just minutes by email:
The online form asks: “Share a business challenge you are facing in under 15 words.” In this example we inquired: “How do we get our clients to ask better questions?”
After completing the online form you’ll see: “Challenge accepted! In 30-60 seconds you will receive an email from us. It will have meaningful questions you should consider to trigger insights and ideas to address your issue.”
Here’s are selected examples of what we got back:
(1) Strategic Considerations, first question of three: “What strategies can we use to ensure that our clients are asking the right questions to get to the right answers?”
(2) Organization Culture, first question of three: “How can we use our questions to create an environment of innovation and collaboration?”
(3) Future Planning, first question of three: “What potential areas of growth are we missing by not asking better questions?”
(4) Next Steps, summary from Challenge Engine: “The most important questions to focus on are those that help you gain a greater understanding of the customer perspective, build a stronger brand, create an innovative organizational culture, and plan for future growth. We hope these questions help you solve your challenge, or at a minimum are good thought starters.”
Content Evolution (CE) selectively follows up with people using Challenge Engine providing additional resources and suggestions for action where CE can be most mutually beneficial.
Content Evolution is a federation of companies and practitioners that operate at the intersections of voice-of-people research, business models and strategies, organization design, enduring brands and management, and customer experience and engagement. Content Evolution believes in listening then leading to bring about virtuous intentions and authentic attention for clients around the world.
