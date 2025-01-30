"Collective Intelligence in the Age of AI" Now Available on Kindle

Book cover for Collective Intelligence in the Age of AI by Kevin Clark & Kyle Shannon

Kevin Clark & Kyle Shannon team up to ask better questions about the promise and perils of AI and human adaptiveness

CHAPEL HILL, NC, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a rapidly evolving world where artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping industries, workplaces, and human interaction, Kevin Clark and Kyle Shannon have released their highly rated book, Collective Intelligence in the Age of AI on Kindle and available now. The print edition was released mid-fourth quarter 2024 on Amazon.This thought-provoking book serves as a guide for leveraging the power of collective human Intelligence as generative AI continues to top the headlines.Drawing on decades of experience as innovators in business strategy, marketing communications, and most recently AI-enhanced collaboration, Clark and Shannon explore how organizations and individuals can integrate AI to enhance problem-solving, ethical decision-making, and drive breakthrough creative processes.A Timely Discussion Amidst the AI RevolutionWith AI constantly in the news cycle—from announcements and advances in generative AI models to the ongoing debate over ethics, regulation, infrastructure, and the future of work—Collective Intelligence in the Age of AI arrives at a pivotal moment. The book challenges readers to rethink leadership, organizational design, and manifesting change in an era where AI is not simply a tool, it is a transformative force.“As AI reshapes every profession and our attention as it embeds in communications devices and entertainment platforms, understanding how to harness human knowledge and creativity at scale is essential,” said Kevin Clark, co-author and Founder of Content Evolution . “This book is about building a future where AI augments and enhances, rather than replaces, human ingenuity.”Kyle Shannon, co-author and a decades-long pioneer in digital storytelling, adds, “We are at an inflection point. The organizations and individuals that embrace AI as a collaborative partner—rather than a competitor—will be the ones who thrive.”Key Topics Covered:• How AI can enhance collaboration and problem-solving• Ethical considerations in human-AI partnerships• The future of work and the rise of agile individuals and organizations• Using Collective Intelligence to build innovative, thrivable, and human-centric AI applicationsBridging Human and Artificial Intelligence for a Better FutureThe book argues that true innovation emerges when AI augments human capabilities rather than replaces them. Clark and Shannon offer a strategic framework and practical insights for executives, thought leaders, and professionals navigating the shifting landscape of AI and business.Given the increasing influence of AI in daily life—from ChatGPT-powered workflows to AI-driven decision-making in corporations and government—this book serves as an essential guide for those seeking to lead in the digital era.Collective Intelligence in the Age of AI is now available for purchase on Kindle and in print from Amazon from Content Evolution Media.About the Authors:Kevin Clark is the Founder of Content Evolution, a global collaborative federation of research & strategy, brand, and customer experience professionals. He is Director emeritus, Brand & Values Experience, IBM, and brings decades of experience in business strategy, market intelligence, and leadership as the first brand stewardship for ThinkPad (IBM, today Lenovo). Kevin serves on several boards both fiduciary and advisory.Kyle Shannon is a digital pioneer and the co-founder of Storyvine , a video automation platform. A visionary in digital storytelling, he has been at the forefront of integrating AI and human creativity for over two decades. Kyle is the cofounder of the popular AI Salon and is the world’s first Chief Generative Officer for Content Evolution and leading the CE coLab developing GenAI offerings for clients.Keynote addresses: Kevin & Kyle are both exceptional keynote speakers available for your meeting, retreat or event. Book them together for a memorable fireside chat for your group.# # #

