Parks & Recreation Survey
Walton County is seeking citizen input regarding Parks & Recreation activities in a new public survey. The results will play a vital role in upcoming workshop meetings. The survey only takes a few minutes, but it will give county recreational officials help in determining what is important to our residents.
Please register by clicking on the link below or by using the QR Code, which is attached. The survey will remain open until June 30. Thank you for your help.
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