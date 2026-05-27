Traffic Advisory - Emergency Road Closure Sportsman Circle

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (May 27, 2026) – Sportsman Circle Road is closed until further notice for Public Works crews to perform emergency road repairs.

Travelers are directed to a detour with signage and should allow extra time when planning to travel through this area.

The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones.

For information, contact Chad Ray at 941-575-3600.

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