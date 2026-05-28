WPS Charitable Foundation awards scholarships for 2026

WPS Scholarship recipients

Funds help support education for children of WPS employees

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The WPS Charitable Foundation has awarded scholarships to 16 students across the country. These students are the 2026 recipients of the Ray Koenig Memorial Scholarship, which benefits children of employees of WPS and its wholly owned subsidiaries. Each student will receive a one-year scholarship valued at $2,500.Isabella Jennie Bartley, Texas Woman's UniversityAvery Chang, University of Wisconsin at MadisonEthan Conner Cisneros, Texas A&M San AntonioKaylee Emma Epp, Creighton UniversityAlexander Kinjerski, University of Wisconsin - Stevens PointCadence Kinjerski, Bellin CollegeCarter Joseph Kunze, Grand View UniversityCarter A. Lytle, Northeast Community CollegeJames Hershel Pearson, University of South CarolinaRiley Nicole Rohrich, University of Nebraska at LincolnDanielle Elizabeth Ruffcorn, University of Nebraska-LincolnMakenzie Jane Ryerson, College of the OzarksAva Nicole Thompson, Grand Canyon UniversityKylie Troshynski, Iowa State UniversityDawson David Richard Van Fleet, Blackhawk Technical CollegeKylie Waldo, Ball State UniversityAbout the WPS Charitable FoundationThe WPS Charitable Foundation was formed in 1986 to honor WPS' first president, Ray Koenig. The Foundation is a nonprofit charitable organization that focuses on enhancing the communities we call home by supporting organizations focused on health and wellness, especially of women and children, seniors, military and veterans, and underserved populations. The Foundation also funds the Ray Koenig Memorial Scholarship program. Each year, the program makes educational opportunities available through scholarship awards to children of employees of WPS Health Solutions and its subsidiaries.About WPSWPS, a health solutions company, is a nationally regarded benefits administrator for a variety of U.S. government programs and a leading not-for-profit health insurer in Wisconsin. WPS serves employee groups in Wisconsin, senior citizens across the U.S., and active-duty and retired military members around the world. Headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, WPS has approximately 1,500 employees. For more information, please visit wpshealthsolutions.com

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