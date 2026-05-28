WPS Charitable Foundation awards scholarships for 2026
Funds help support education for children of WPS employeesMADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The WPS Charitable Foundation has awarded scholarships to 16 students across the country. These students are the 2026 recipients of the Ray Koenig Memorial Scholarship, which benefits children of employees of WPS and its wholly owned subsidiaries. Each student will receive a one-year scholarship valued at $2,500.
Isabella Jennie Bartley, Texas Woman's University
Avery Chang, University of Wisconsin at Madison
Ethan Conner Cisneros, Texas A&M San Antonio
Kaylee Emma Epp, Creighton University
Alexander Kinjerski, University of Wisconsin - Stevens Point
Cadence Kinjerski, Bellin College
Carter Joseph Kunze, Grand View University
Carter A. Lytle, Northeast Community College
James Hershel Pearson, University of South Carolina
Riley Nicole Rohrich, University of Nebraska at Lincoln
Danielle Elizabeth Ruffcorn, University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Makenzie Jane Ryerson, College of the Ozarks
Ava Nicole Thompson, Grand Canyon University
Kylie Troshynski, Iowa State University
Dawson David Richard Van Fleet, Blackhawk Technical College
Kylie Waldo, Ball State University
About the WPS Charitable Foundation
The WPS Charitable Foundation was formed in 1986 to honor WPS' first president, Ray Koenig. The Foundation is a nonprofit charitable organization that focuses on enhancing the communities we call home by supporting organizations focused on health and wellness, especially of women and children, seniors, military and veterans, and underserved populations. The Foundation also funds the Ray Koenig Memorial Scholarship program. Each year, the program makes educational opportunities available through scholarship awards to children of employees of WPS Health Solutions and its subsidiaries.
About WPS®
WPS, a health solutions company, is a nationally regarded benefits administrator for a variety of U.S. government programs and a leading not-for-profit health insurer in Wisconsin. WPS serves employee groups in Wisconsin, senior citizens across the U.S., and active-duty and retired military members around the world. Headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, WPS has approximately 1,500 employees. For more information, please visit wpshealthsolutions.com.
Michelle Larson
WPS, a Health Solutions Company
+1 608-977-5187
michelle.larson@wpsic.com
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