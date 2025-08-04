WPS and YMCA team up to support senior wellness with new fitness program

New fitness program available to WPS Wisconsin Medicare supplement insurance members

YMCA memberships at no additional cost available to eligible Medicare supplement insurance members in Wisconsin

It’s a meaningful way to support healthy aging while keeping the member experience simple and seamless.” — Marcus Julian, WPS Chief Health Plan Officer

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WPS, a health solutions company, has partnered with the Wisconsin YMCA Associations to give Wisconsin Medicare supplement insurance base plan customers a membership at no additional cost at participating YMCA locations across the state beginning September 1, 2025.The program1 is designed to make it easier for members to stay active, healthy and connected. With convenient access to local YMCA branches, seniors can take part in activities that support physical, mental and social wellness—ranging from group classes and water aerobics to walking tracks and strength training. Participation is free and includes a standard YMCA membership at eligible Wisconsin locations.“This program reflects what our members told us they value,” said Marcus Julian, WPS Chief Health Plan Officer. “The YMCA shares our commitment to supporting the whole person---mind, body and spirit—through local programs designed for seniors. It’s a meaningful way to support healthy aging while keeping the member experience simple and seamless.”The YMCA’s trusted reputation, senior-focused programming and nonprofit mission made it a strong fit.“We are excited to partner with WPS to welcome their members into 60 YMCA locations across Wisconsin,” said Jon Agnew, CEO, Upper Midwest Alliance of YMCAs. “We are confident that our collaboration will help seniors to Move, Connect & Discover all the YMCA has to offer. The values and mission of our two organizations align perfectly and make this partnership a win, win, win for the YMCA, WPS and most importantly the members we will collectively serve to support a healthy lifestyle.”WPS members can find participating YMCA locations on the company’s website at wpshealth.com/ymca. To enroll, members should register at a participating YMCA branch.This new program is available only to WPS Wisconsin Medicare supplement insurance base plan customers.1Fitness program is not insurance, is not part of the insurance policy and can be changed or discontinued at any time. Fitness program is not offered with Cost-share plans. WPS has partnered with Wisconsin YMCAs to provide a membership for our Fitness program. All YMCA programs and services are not available in all areas. Participating facilities and memberships may vary by location and are subject to change. Limitations and restrictions may apply. The fitness program includes all Wisconsin YMCA locations except for the Hudson YMCA, which is part of a Minnesota YMCA association and not included in the program. The intent of this advertisement is solicitation of insurance, and contact may be made by the insurer or a licensed agent. Neither Wisconsin Physicians Service Insurance Corporation (WPS), nor its products, nor agents are connected with or endorsed by the United States government or the federal Medicare program. All policies have exclusions, limitations, and reductions. For costs and complete details of the coverage, call or write your insurance agent or the insurance company.About WPSWPS, a health solutions company, is a nationally regarded benefits administrator for a variety of U.S. government programs and a leading not-for-profit health insurer in Wisconsin. WPS serves employee groups in Wisconsin, senior citizens across the U.S., and active-duty and retired military members around the world. Headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, WPS has more than 1,600 employees. For more information, please visit wpshealthsolutions.com About YMCADriven by its founding mission, the Y has served as a leading nonprofit committed to strengthening community for more than 175 years. The Y empowers everyone, no matter who they are or where they’re from, by ensuring access to resources, relationships and opportunities for all to learn, grow and thrive. By bringing together people from different backgrounds, perspectives and generations, the Y’s goal is to improve overall health and well-being, ignite youth empowerment and demonstrate the importance of connections in and across 10,000 communities nationwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.