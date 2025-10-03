WPS Charitable Foundation Supports Stand Down Madison to Help Local Veterans

WPS Charitable Foundation presents a $5,000 check to Stand Down Madison. Pictured are representatives from WPS and Stand Down Madison highlighting their shared commitment to local veterans.

Annual day of relief set for Oct. 25 in Madison

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The WPS Charitable Foundation is proud to support Stand Down Madison, a nonprofit dedicated to serving veterans experiencing or at risk of homelessness. On Sept. 24, the Foundation presented a $5,000 check to Wayne D. Horner Memorial Stand Down Madison.“Veterans are a core part of our communities, and Stand Down Madison provides dignity, care, and hope to those who need it most,” said Vicki Bernards, WPS chief financial and people officer. “We are honored to support their mission and encourage the community to get involved.”For more than 30 years, Stand Down Madison has hosted an annual day of relief, connecting veterans with critical services like meals, health care, haircuts, housing support and clothing. This year’s event will take place Saturday, Oct. 25, in Madison and will bring together community partners to provide “a hand-up, not a hand-out” to local veterans.“Community support is vital for a veteran facing hardship, and the WPS Charitable Foundation's steadfast partnership has been a pillar of that support for years. Their contribution sends a powerful message of hope, enabling us to provide a day of dignity and relief for those who have served us all,” said Angie Nickels, president, Wayne D. Horner Memorial Stand Down Madison.The community is invited to join this effort and volunteer as 'buddies' to personally guide a veteran through the day during event. Volunteers are also needed to help with event setup on Friday, Oct. 24. Stand Down Madison is always seeking donations of essential items, including warm socks, jackets, and other cold-weather gear.To donate or sign up to volunteer, visit standdownmadison.org About the WPS Charitable FoundationThe WPS Charitable Foundation was formed in 1986 to honor Wisconsin Physicians Service Insurance Corporation’s first president, Ray Koenig. The Foundation is a nonprofit charitable organization that focuses on enhancing the communities we call home by supporting organizations focused on health and wellness, especially of women and children, seniors, veterans, and underserved populations. The Foundation also funds the Ray Koenig Memorial Scholarship program. Each year, the program makes educational opportunities available through scholarship awards to children of employees of WPS and its subsidiaries.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.