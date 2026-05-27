Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country: U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Victoria Routt, firefighter with the Florida Air National Guard’s 125th Civil Engineer Squadron, participates in a ruck march at Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, Florida, May 2, 2026. Members of the 125th Mission Support Group rucked 3.11 miles around the perimeter of the installation in remembrance of U.S. service members who lost their lives in service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Marissa Welker) Date Taken: 05.02.2026 Date Posted: 05.27.2026 15:05 Photo ID: 9710523 VIRIN: 260502-Z-JS588-1154 Resolution: 3641x2048 Size: 1.06 MB Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 125th Mission Support Group Hosts Memorial Ruck March [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Marissa Welker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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