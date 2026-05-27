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125th Mission Support Group Hosts Memorial Ruck March

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125th Mission Support Group Hosts Memorial Ruck March

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Victoria Routt, firefighter with the Florida Air National Guard’s 125th Civil Engineer Squadron, participates in a ruck march at Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, Florida, May 2, 2026. Members of the 125th Mission Support Group rucked 3.11 miles around the perimeter of the installation in remembrance of U.S. service members who lost their lives in service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Marissa Welker)

Date Taken: 05.02.2026
Date Posted: 05.27.2026 15:05
Photo ID: 9710523
VIRIN: 260502-Z-JS588-1154
Resolution: 3641x2048
Size: 1.06 MB
Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
Web Views: 4
Downloads: 0

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This work, 125th Mission Support Group Hosts Memorial Ruck March [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Marissa Welker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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125th Mission Support Group Hosts Memorial Ruck March

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