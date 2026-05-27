125th Fighter Wing Leadership Greets Wing Members...

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U.S. Air Force Col. Mansour Elhihi, far left, commander of the Florida Air National Guard’s 125th Fighter Wing, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. William Ryals III, far right, command chief of the Florida Air National Guard’s 125th Fighter Wing, pose for a group photo with U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Stephen Gonzalez Jimenez, left, flight sergeant, then U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Blaise Stanhope, non-commissioned officer in charge of training, both with the 125th Security Forces Squadron, and U.S. Air Force Maj. Robert McLean, commander of the 125th Security Forces Squadron, in between greeting Wing members as they arrive for their monthly unit training assembly. Command leadership greeting members at the gate during drill is a spontaneous opportunity for leaders to foster direct, authentic connections between senior leadership and Wing members. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Marissa Welker)