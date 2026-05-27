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125th Fighter Wing Conducts Major Accident Response...

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125th Fighter Wing Conducts Major Accident Response Exercise (MARE)

U.S. Airmen and civilians assigned to the Florida Air National Guard’s 125th Fighter Wing, 125th Operations Group, 125th Security Forces Squadron, or the 125th Civil Engineer Squadron, engage with each other to discuss the handling of mock classified material during a Major Accident Response Exercise (MARE) training event at Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, Florida, May 14, 2026. The primary purpose of a MARE is to test, evaluate, and improve a base's ability to respond to catastrophic events—such as aircraft crashes, mass casualty incidents, or severe fuel spills—while preserving life, mitigating damage, and protecting mission-critical assets. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Marissa Welker)

Date Taken: 05.14.2026
Date Posted: 05.27.2026 15:05
Photo ID: 9710565
VIRIN: 260514-Z-JS588-1230
Resolution: 7541x5027
Size: 4 MB
Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
Web Views: 6
Downloads: 0

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125th Fighter Wing Conducts Major Accident Response...

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