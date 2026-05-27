Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country: U.S. Airmen and civilians assigned to the Florida Air National Guard’s 125th Fighter Wing, 125th Operations Group, 125th Security Forces Squadron, or the 125th Civil Engineer Squadron, engage with each other to discuss the handling of mock classified material during a Major Accident Response Exercise (MARE) training event at Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, Florida, May 14, 2026. The primary purpose of a MARE is to test, evaluate, and improve a base's ability to respond to catastrophic events—such as aircraft crashes, mass casualty incidents, or severe fuel spills—while preserving life, mitigating damage, and protecting mission-critical assets. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Marissa Welker) Date Taken: 05.14.2026 Date Posted: 05.27.2026 15:05 Photo ID: 9710565 VIRIN: 260514-Z-JS588-1230 Resolution: 7541x5027 Size: 4 MB Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 125th Fighter Wing Conducts Major Accident Response Exercise (MARE) [Image 14 of 14], by TSgt Marissa Welker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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