Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,806 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 465,869 in the last 365 days.

125th Security Forces Squadron Trains on Active...

Content Credentials

Issued by: on

VIRIN:

Date Created:

City:

State:

Country:

125th Security Forces Squadron Trains on Active Shooter Response Exercise

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. David Guilfoyle, base defense operations center controller with the Florida National Guard’s 125th Security Squadron, speaks with other team members after an active shooter exercise at Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, Florida, April 9, 2026. This exercise was designed to test first responders’ ability to quickly neutralize threats and safeguard the installation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Carton)

Date Taken: 04.09.2026
Date Posted: 05.27.2026 10:15
Photo ID: 9709463
VIRIN: 260409-Z-MF695-1159
Resolution: 6583x4873
Size: 6.32 MB
Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
Web Views: 6
Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN  

This work, 125th Security Forces Squadron Trains on Active Shooter Response Exercise [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Ian Carton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

125th Security Forces Squadron Trains on Active...

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.