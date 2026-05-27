Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country: U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. David Guilfoyle, base defense operations center controller with the Florida National Guard’s 125th Security Squadron, speaks with other team members after an active shooter exercise at Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, Florida, April 9, 2026. This exercise was designed to test first responders’ ability to quickly neutralize threats and safeguard the installation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Carton) Date Taken: 04.09.2026 Date Posted: 05.27.2026 10:15 Photo ID: 9709463 VIRIN: 260409-Z-MF695-1159 Resolution: 6583x4873 Size: 6.32 MB Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 125th Security Forces Squadron Trains on Active Shooter Response Exercise [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Ian Carton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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